Pirates saddle up for annual rodeo action

PIRATE Park will trade big hits and footies for bucking bulls and cowboys as the Noosa rugby league club hosts its annual rodeo tomorrow, January 4.

For almost 20 years, the Noosa Pirates have kicked off the year by offering the community “something different” to beaches and shopping.

Pirates club president Greg Christensen said organisers had turned the focus to making it a “country event” with live music and performers as well.

He said the rodeo had attracted thousands of punters in its busiest years.

“We’ve gone from a sole rodeo event into a more country music focus with entertainment this year,” Mr Christensen said,

“For footy fans, it’s fantastic.

“There isn’t a whole lot happening in Noosa at this time of year so we usually get good crowds.”

The contest is run by the National Rodeo Association and has almost $5000 in prizemoney on offer.

As a former Pirates forward, Mr Christensen said there was a time when he would have happily jumped on the back of a bull, but those days were long gone.

“No way in the world. I stay away from that now,” he said.

“It’s pretty scary. But for these guys, it’s what they do.

“They provide a great show and a great atmosphere.

“It’s pretty cool.”

Entry at the gate is $25 for adults and $15 for children.