Pirates show real fight after late withdrawals

BEATEN but far from disgraced ... the Pirates put up a mighty fight.

Last Sunday saw the Noosa Pirates take on the Kawana Dolphins at Pirate Park after a forfeit.

Warm conditions greeted both teams and the fans showed their love of Sunday footy when they turned out in droves for the match. Hopes were high in the Pirates camp after recent hiccups,but the past cannot be changed,so the players moved on in a positive frame of mind.

Bad news before the game commenced with a number of players unable to attend for some reason or another, thus adding extra pressure to those players on the field.

The first half was a typical Pirates versus Dolphins clash with outstanding defence displayed by both teams ,and at the half time break the score was locked at 4 points apiece.

The Pirates started the second half in fine fashion scoring within 2 minutes of recommencing to lead by 10 points to 4.

Kawana bounced back hard and with injuries to key players in the second half, the Pirates had there backs to the wall, surrendering the lead and trailing by 14 points with just 10 minutes to go. This Pirate team is built of pretty stern stuff and their never give in attitude saw the gap close to just 4 points in the dying stages before Kawana scored right on full time to record a hard fought 28 point to 20 victory. The big crowd showed their appreciation by giving both sides a rousing ovation as they left the field. Although beaten the Pirates remain upbeat about the remainder of the 2017 Season.

Try Scorers Zane McCarthy 1, Harlan Collins 1, Jordan Remfrey 1 and Hayden Trask 1.

Goals Jack Cornford 2.

Division 2 earlier in the day saw the Pirates take on the highly skilled Beerwah Bulldogs. Key personnel missing certainly didn't help the Pirates cause. However the boys played their hearts out and although beaten 36 points to 14, they sit in 4th place on the ladder. Try scorers Ben Webb 1, Nick Melmeth 1, Lachlan Gladman 1. Goals Lachlan Gladman 1

With many players returning this week for both sides the Pirates look forward to having their best teams on the Paddock for this weekends fixtures. One special mention goes to Nick Melmeth who not only played his first game in over a year for Division 2 where his effort was outstanding. But to back up and play a full game for Division 1 certainly rates mentioning and everyone from the Pirates congratulate you on your fine efforts. Under 18s Noosa vs Kawana at Coolum 12pm Saturday. Division 2 Noosa vs Bribie Island at Cooran 4.30pm Saturday. Division 1 Noosa vs Caboolture at Caboolture 3pm Sunday.

Dave Arnold