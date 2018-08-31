Pirates to fire back for 2019 after tough season

THE rugby league season journey has ended for the battered Noosa Pirates.

Season 2018 has been rugged.

They say that a week is a long time in football. If this is the case, then a year must be like purgatory.

After the euphoria of last season culminating in an A-grade premiership, the Pirates struggled this year.

Key players had moved on and, try as we did all year, the Pirates were unable to regain the cohesion or the volume of players required to be successful.

Amid all the on-field dramas facing the club, there were two shining lights ablaze like beacons in the fog.

The under-18s, under the guidance of coach Mick Duff, stood tall when everything around them crumbled and their efforts were rewarded by playing finals football.

Although these young men were beaten at the weekend, they can hold their heads high in what was a very successful season for them.

The other highlight for 2018 was the introduction of a women's team proudly wearing the blue and gold.

In this inaugural season for the Pirettes, these ladies proved time and time again that if you put your mind to something good things will happen.

To play finals football in your first season is a credit to your coach, your club but most of all to the women who took to the field each and every week.

A massive thank you to all involved.

This season's Coast league presentation took place last Friday night, with some Pirates in line for individual honours.

Congratulations to Gian Largiader and Jonty Russell on your nominations for top try-scorer in the under-18s competition.

Congratulations also to Kelli Dunlop, who was nominated for player of the year in the women's division.

Among all this, one Pirate stood head and shoulders above the rest.

Young Pirate Ben Butler showed to the competition what most at Noosa have known for many years.

His all-round game and desire to be the best at what he does was rewarded when he was not only the top try scorer and most points scorer in the under-18s competition, he was also awarded the top point scorer in the entire Sunshine Coast Gympie Rugby League over all grades.

A humble young man, on behalf of myself and the entire Pirate family we say congratulations on a fantastic achievement.

Saturday, September 29, is the Noosa Pirates presentation night.

Keep this date free as it promises to be a great evening.