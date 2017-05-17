24°
News

Pitch in for Innovate Noosa

Michele Sternberg | 17th May 2017 4:01 PM
READY TO GO: The Innovate Noosa team (from left) Brendan Cass, Sandy Bolton, Gary Swanepoel, Kate Bowmaker, Ben Duncan and Steve Lawrence.
READY TO GO: The Innovate Noosa team (from left) Brendan Cass, Sandy Bolton, Gary Swanepoel, Kate Bowmaker, Ben Duncan and Steve Lawrence. Michele Sternberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOOSA Boardroom was filled with anxious chatter as guests waited for the official launch of Innovate Noosa last Friday night.

It is an exciting notion - one entity created through a collaboration of local businesses and organisations looking to accelerate innovative solutions and entrepreneurship in the region.

Innovate Noosa's first project began on Saturday with the 'Pitch Like a Pro' Elevator Pitch Workshop series, which culminates in a Noosa Pitches networking night on Monday, May 29.

"Often people have a great idea under development, but they haven't been able to execute the elevator pitch - to nail what it's all about in just a few minutes,” Gary Swanepoel from the Junction 2 co-working space said.

"Leading entrepreneurs and seasoned pitchers will be available at the workshops to present their experience and help local entrepreneurs fine-tune their pitch deck for potential investors or early customers.”

The winner of this event will then be given the opportunity to pitch at an invite-only investor breakfast on May 30 at Noosa Springs, hosted by Noosa Council and Queensland's chief entrepreneur Mark Sowerby.

Sunshine Coast Innovation Centre will host Mr Sowerby for the IC Pitch for Investment event at 2pm on May 30, where just seven entries from across the Coast will be accepted to present their business ideas.

Mr Swanepoel said the seven entrants would have access to as many as 80high-net-worth local individuals, as well as angel and venture capital fund representatives, a judging panel and other guests.

Junction 2 will also help the most suitable entries from Noosa with video submissions that must be submitted before Thursday, May 18.

"Our goal is to improve Noosa's representation at major pitch events,” he said.

"We know there is plenty of talent and innovation locally among people and businesses.

"It would be great for projects from Noosa to be represented in front of a group like this.

Mr Swanepoel said his own experience winning the BOQHackathon in Brisbane earlier this year was a big learning curve in what investors and customers were looking for.

Innovate Noosa is designed to promote economic growth and diversity in the region.

Mr Swanepoel said the launch of Innovate Noosa gave the area a dedicated entity to accelerate innovation and projects.

People with a pitch-ready idea can register for the workshops at junction2.co/ ElevatorPitch or phone 53476010.

Noosa News

Topics:  business innovate noosa pitch workshop

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Pitch in for Innovate Noosa

Pitch in for Innovate Noosa

Big launch for Innovate Noosa and plans to accelerate entrepreneurship in the Noosa region

Financing skate revival at Sunshine Beach attraction

ON A ROLL: The Sunshine Beach skate park is in line for a major renewal.

Sunshine Beach skatepark upgrade

Council looks to take on urgent repair works

Culvert repair work looks to have the green light.

Urgent road repairs needed

Don't need king's ransom to buy a castle

Karl Buechmann is selling his Ridgewood castle, which boasts turrets, a moat and an entrance bridge, for less than a million.

King of the Goth castle set to sell up

Local Partners

Pitch in for Innovate Noosa

Big launch for Innovate Noosa and plans to accelerate entrepreneurship in the Noosa region

Gloves off in battle for Chappy champ

CHAINED UP: Noosa MP Glen Elmes, Chappy Lynda Oakley and Noosa Councillor Joe Jurisevic.

Two Noosa pollies will be chained to a Chappy in Tewantin

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Filmed in Ipswich and Toowoomba, the new film Don’t Tell tells the true story of sexual abuse at one of Queensland’s top schools.

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

Second chance for Ed Sheeran fans

Ed Sheeran will play two shows at Suncorp Stadium in March.

BRITISH chart-topper adds more shows to meet demand.

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

Mark’s face reaches a shade of red never seen before on Seven Year Switch.

James Weir recaps Seven Year Switch series 2 episode 9.

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

Mansion With Views &amp; Privacy - Below Cost!

63 Glenmount Road, Mons 4556

House 6 4 $1.25m

Sellers have moved on and this acreage property is now priced below purchase price for an immediate sale - don't delay as this is for a limited time! Positioned...

Size, Privacy, Serenity!

15 Mountridge Close, Kiels Mountain 4559

House 5 2 Contact Agent

Peaceful, private, and blissful... This huge family home offers super-sized living on nearly three acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Kiels Mountain; away...

Prestigious Waterfront Opulence Crafted For The Elite Buyer!

11 Adaluma Avenue, Buddina 4575

House 5 6 Contact Agent

Come and appreciate the visionary design and superb craftsmanship of this luxurious contemporary waterfront home, that creates a true reflection of extravagant...

Buy Now For $620,000! Best Value Home In Mooloolaba!

6 Julie Court, Mooloolaba 4557

House 4 2 2 $620,000

Immaculate, charming, and extremely private; this Mooloolaba stunner is tucked away in a well-established cul-de-sac, framed by lush tropical gardens on a fully...

Listen to the Birds Sing…

10 Meher Road, Kiels Mountain 4559

House 4 2 Offers Over...

Tucked away in a dress circle pocket of Kiels Mountain, east of the highway, is this charming home framed by a glorious, lush 8.3 acres; private and leafy, there...

Brand New! You Couldn&#39;t Rebuild For This Price!

48 Reflection Crescent, Birtinya 4575

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

With the shortage of waterfront land in Birtinya this ultra-chic Architect designed home is almost impossible to replace. It boasts a prized north-east aspect and...

A unique opportunity

6/234B Main Road, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 3 2 2 Auction 3 June at...

This well designed 3 bedroom townhouse offers everything you need in an investment or first family home. The first floor boasts open living design with the kitchen...

Easy, Low Cost Mooloolaba Money Maker!

2/11 Foote Street, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 2 1 1 Contact Agent

Searching for that easy lifestyle property, walking distance to everything in Mooloolaba? Whether it be for investment or to owner occupy, with low running costs...

Idyllic Waterfront Lifestyle .... Will Be Sold at Auction!

14 Sanibel Court, Kawana Waters 4575

House 4 2 2 Auction on site...

It's time for this reluctant owner to downsize and move on, providing an opportunity for a new owner looking for that idyllic Island waterfront lifestyle. With...

Call Dallas Foster or Ed Hackenberg to make an offer today!

9 Clearwater Circuit, Bli Bli 4560

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated in the highly sought after Parklakes' estate of Bli Bli, 9 Clearwater Circuit needs to be at the top of your shopping list for this weekend's MUST SEE...

Rare Sunrise opportunity

Often sought but rarely found Noosa investment

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

The perfect home alternative

Live the life you deserve in new Noosa apartment

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!