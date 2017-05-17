Pitch in for Innovate Noosa

READY TO GO: The Innovate Noosa team (from left) Brendan Cass, Sandy Bolton, Gary Swanepoel, Kate Bowmaker, Ben Duncan and Steve Lawrence.

NOOSA Boardroom was filled with anxious chatter as guests waited for the official launch of Innovate Noosa last Friday night.

It is an exciting notion - one entity created through a collaboration of local businesses and organisations looking to accelerate innovative solutions and entrepreneurship in the region.

Innovate Noosa's first project began on Saturday with the 'Pitch Like a Pro' Elevator Pitch Workshop series, which culminates in a Noosa Pitches networking night on Monday, May 29.

"Often people have a great idea under development, but they haven't been able to execute the elevator pitch - to nail what it's all about in just a few minutes,” Gary Swanepoel from the Junction 2 co-working space said.

"Leading entrepreneurs and seasoned pitchers will be available at the workshops to present their experience and help local entrepreneurs fine-tune their pitch deck for potential investors or early customers.”

The winner of this event will then be given the opportunity to pitch at an invite-only investor breakfast on May 30 at Noosa Springs, hosted by Noosa Council and Queensland's chief entrepreneur Mark Sowerby.

Sunshine Coast Innovation Centre will host Mr Sowerby for the IC Pitch for Investment event at 2pm on May 30, where just seven entries from across the Coast will be accepted to present their business ideas.

Mr Swanepoel said the seven entrants would have access to as many as 80high-net-worth local individuals, as well as angel and venture capital fund representatives, a judging panel and other guests.

Junction 2 will also help the most suitable entries from Noosa with video submissions that must be submitted before Thursday, May 18.

"Our goal is to improve Noosa's representation at major pitch events,” he said.

"We know there is plenty of talent and innovation locally among people and businesses.

"It would be great for projects from Noosa to be represented in front of a group like this.

Mr Swanepoel said his own experience winning the BOQHackathon in Brisbane earlier this year was a big learning curve in what investors and customers were looking for.

Innovate Noosa is designed to promote economic growth and diversity in the region.

Mr Swanepoel said the launch of Innovate Noosa gave the area a dedicated entity to accelerate innovation and projects.

People with a pitch-ready idea can register for the workshops at junction2.co/ ElevatorPitch or phone 53476010.