Pixies nix remaining dates of Oz tour

12th Mar 2020 10:58 AM

US rock icons Pixies have postponed the remaining dates of their Australian tour over coronavirus fears.

The band were due to perform in Brisbane tonight and tomorrow - and were set for two open-air concerts at the Sydney Opera House forecourt over the weekend. They had already performed in Melbourne earlier this week.

A statement from the band released today reads:

"Out of caution for current public health concerns, Pixies are postponing the remaining Australian shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth. This was an extremely difficult decision, but the wellbeing of our fans is always our top priority. Rescheduled dates for all of these shows will be announced soon. We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honoured on the new dates. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to returning to Australia."

US rock band The Pixies L-R: Joey Santiago, Paz Lenchantin, David Lovering, Black Francis
Australian touring promoter Live Nation is working with the band to reschedule the postponed dates for later in 2020 and hope to announce these as soon as possible.

Ticket holders wishing to attend the shows should retain their tickets pending confirmation of new dates. Patrons unable or unwilling to attend the new dates can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase.

The band are the latest in a string of music acts to postpone or cancel shows over mounting fears about the virus, which was today declared a global pandemic. Just this week Miley Cyrys canned a massive bushfire relief Melbourne stadium show that was due to take place tomorrow, and Tasmanian arts festival Dark Mofo announced it would not go ahead this year.

