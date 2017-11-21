Places to vote Saturday

THERE are 12 polling stations voters can use for Saturday's state election.

Some have wheelchair access, some not.

The only pre-polling station is the Tafe campus at Tewantin, which has both wheelchair access and a drive-in voting facility for cars with disability stickers, and retirement village or nursing home buses.

Boreen Point polling station is at Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, 24 Boreen Parade;

Cooran State School with assisted wheelchair access;

Noosa District High School with assisted wheelchair access;

Kin Kin State School, no wheelchair access;

Sunshine Beach State School with full wheelchair access;

Noosa Tigers AFL Club, 149 Weyba Rd, with full wheelchair access;

Christian Outreach Centre Hall, Beckmans Rd with assisted wheelchair access;

Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten, Rofous St, with assisted wheelchair access;

the Memorial School of Arts Hall), 6 Reserve St, Pomona, with full wheelchair access;

Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga Rd, with full wheelchair access;

Tinbeerwah Hall, 1 Sunrise Rd, with no wheelchair access.

Visit www.ecq.qld.gov.au for more information, and click on state election 2017.