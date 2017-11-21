Places to vote Saturday

THERE are 12 polling stations voters can use for Saturday's state election.
Some have wheelchair access, some not.
The only pre-polling station is the Tafe campus at Tewantin, which has both wheelchair access and a drive-in voting facility for cars with disability stickers, and retirement village or nursing home buses.
Boreen Point polling station is at Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, 24 Boreen Parade;
Cooran State School with assisted wheelchair access;
Noosa District High School with assisted wheelchair access;
Kin Kin State School, no wheelchair access;
Sunshine Beach State School with full wheelchair access;
Noosa Tigers AFL Club, 149 Weyba Rd, with full wheelchair access;
Christian Outreach Centre Hall, Beckmans Rd with assisted wheelchair access;
Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten, Rofous St, with assisted wheelchair access;
the Memorial School of Arts Hall), 6 Reserve St, Pomona, with full wheelchair access;
Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga Rd, with full wheelchair access;
Tinbeerwah Hall, 1 Sunrise Rd, with no wheelchair access.
Visit www.ecq.qld.gov.au for more information, and click on state election 2017.
