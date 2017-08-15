26°
Plan failed, dog-gone it

Alan Lander | 15th Aug 2017 10:00 AM
BRING THE BEACH BACK: Extensive erosion at Dog Beach.
NOOSA'S Dog Beach came back. Then it disappeared again.

And the council wants it back. But this time for keeps.

A whole new study into restoring the popular beach, which has again eroded despite extensive work done during the Sunshine Coast Council amalgamation period in 2012, is under way.

Mayor Tony Wellington told Noosa Council's services and organisation committee meeting the SCC solution had shown itself to be inadequate, promising removable geotechnical equipment and no "hard surfaces” to be used.

"But the hydrologist (hired at the time) only assessed Dog Beach,” the mayor said.

"Sunshine Coast Council's plan put rocks and geotech bags in. It was supposed to succeed, but the river took its own course.

"The channel is ignoring works done.”

The study said erosion due to river-mouth re-orientation and the effects of Cyclone Debbie had contributed to changes in channel activity.

"We had Dog Beach back for a couple of years - then it disappeared again,” Mayor Wellington said.

He said what was needed was a "proper” hydrological study undertaken, that anticipated the whole river system, and "for Main Beach, too”.

Committee chair Cr Frank Pardon said while he would prefer hard sand berms - which would require now-outlawed dredging - he didn't want to see more rocks used as a solution.

"Aesthetically I can't handle that type of thing,” Cr Pardon said.

He said the original path at the beach had fallen into the water.

Cr Brian Stockwell said while it was important to bring the beach back for the enjoyment of residents and their canine friends, we should not forget the primary purpose of the beach, which was to provide a barrier against loss of property.

"Remember that it is also known as the 'Noosa Parade Erosion Protection Beach',” he said.

Staff said a full survey of all river channelling and flow trends would be under way by October with results and recommendations for action back to council in early 2018.

Noosa News

Topics:  beach erosion environmental concerns noosa council water courses

