Plan to unite two Peregians as Family seeks to act as bridge

Peregian Family and Friends with Cr Ingrid Jackson, looking ahead to a busy year.

A COMMUNITY group is pushing on with its aim to represent both Peregian Beach residents in Noosa and their Peregian Springs neighbours down the road at Peregian Springs.

After the recent AGM of Peregian Family and Friends attended by Noosa councillor Ingrid Jackson, re-elected president Kane Livingstone said bridging the local government divide was a key aim of the group.

"One of our major roles in representing more than 400 members of the Peregian community is to promote inclusion, which means working with stakeholders across state and council boundaries and ensuring that electoral boundaries don't deter sensible decisions around public infrastructure or community cohesion,” Mr Livingstone said.

"We are really proud of the crowd funding campaign and membership drive we held to raise money for a Peregian-wide community consultation process about the (future of Peregian Beach) surf club.

"We then used this money to engage a professional consultant who convened several meetings with the various groups in Peregian, including the Peregian Springs Residents Association, the Peregian Beach Business Association and the Peregian Beach Community Association," he said.

Secretary Leigh McCready said this this year the group is working on projects including a bike path linking the beach to the Springs for children to cycle safely and to reduce congestion.

"We will also work on behalf of our members to ensure development in Peregian is appropriate and host family-friendly events throughout the year," she said.

The PFF can be contacted at info@peregianfriends.com.