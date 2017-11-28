Plan your next adventure with Noosa Cruise and Travel

NEW ADDITION: Noosa Cruise and Travel welcomes new consultant Yvonne Shaw (top left) to the team.

NOOSA Cruise and Travel welcomed new consultant Yvonne Shaw to the team this month, who specialises in destinations the Kimberley, Europe, Antarctica and holiday cruises.

Ms Shaw has been in the travel industry for almost 20 years, starting her career in Victoria, moving to the UK and exploring Europe, before settling in Noosa 10 years ago.

She said Noosa Cruise and Travel suited her skills in selling stand-out tours and holidays in unique locations.

"I specialise in cruises, the Kimberley, Antarctia and European arrangements,” Ms Shaw said.

"Obviously my firm favourite to visit is Europe, and I've been to the Kimberley for the last three years.

"It's just a gorgeous part of Australia and we're very lucky to have it.

"I'm very fortunate in that I'm very well-travelled. I've seen a lot of Asia, south Pacific, and Europe as well.”

Noosa Cruise and Travel owner Natalie Cherry said Ms Shaw was a perfect fit with the team that specialise in tailored travel services.

You can visit Ms Shaw and the team to navigate the world of travel and plan your next adventure at 253 Gympie Tce, Noosaville, and Cooroy Cruise and Travel at 13 Garnet St, Cooroy, or by calling 5449 8866.