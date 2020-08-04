Planned burn scheduled for Coast national park

QPWS rangers with the help are planning controlled burns in Noosa.

Settled winter conditions in Noosa should give Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers the chance to carry out controlled burns to mitigate the impacts of this year’s fire season.

Planned burn offs as fireys hope for less severe season

The Noosa Council advises the QPWS will today be carrying out 80ha planned national park burn on the eastern side of Eumundi-Noosa Rd with traffic controls in place.

looking to reduce the forest fuel loads.

Tomorrow the rangers will be looking to burn off a section of a Castaways Beach block.

The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive to the conditions.

Council said the planned burns are a timely reminder for residents to start clearing debris from their homes and in preparation for fire season.