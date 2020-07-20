Menu
National park burn-offs are planned for Cooloola today.
News

Planned burns as fireys hope for less severe season

Peter Gardiner
20th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
After last summer’s bushfire crisis that swept through the Sunshine Coast’s north, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will be on the front foot for hazard reduction burns.

The department is conducting a planned burn within the Cooloola Recreation area near Cooloola Cove on Monday as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Cooloola Recreation Area, Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay areas.

“The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas,” a QPWS spokesman said.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

“While it is unlikely that smoke will reach urban areas, persons with respiratory or other health problems should seek medical advice on mitigating the effects of smoke inhalation.”

Expect minor traffic delays on the Rainbow Beach Rd. Observe traffic signage and traffic controller directions. Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

Similar burn-offs are planned for Noosa and Tewantin National Park until the end of the month.

QPWS said this was part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for local parks and forests.

Smoke from national park hazard reduction burns are planned in Noosa.
For more information, call the Tewantin QPWS office on 5470 3400 and the Rainbow Beach office on 5486 9900.

hazard reduction burn planned burn qpws queensland parks and wildlife services
Noosa News

