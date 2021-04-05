Planners to approve Noosa Hill high care housing

A high care residential facility at Noosa Hill's Viewland Drive is recommended for approval by council planning staff despite neighbours' traffic and parking safety concerns.

Noosa Council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle recommended to approve the 20-bed Youngcare accommodation complex designed to meet the needs of residents aged 18-65.

The recommendation will be tabled for discussion at Tuesday's planning committee meeting.

As a board director of Youngcare, Mayor Clare Stewart is expected to declare a conflict of interest in application and take no part in the discussions or final vote.

Although the development proposal was code assessable and not required to call for public feedback, the council received 36 submissions relating to mostly to traffic, noise and vegetation clearing concerns.

Wild weather forces mass holiday exodus

Locals say fatal crash fourth serious smash in four months

The Sunshine Coast Daily spoke to nearby resident Michael Byrne shortly after the application was first made as he was preparing to outline his concerns to the council.

The Viewland Dr site of the Youngcare development application.

He said he supported and commended Youngcare however urged the council to be honest about traffic and parking issues around the site

"The council need to be clear and upfront with them around existing traffic and parking chaos currently in the street.

"This is my main concern," he said.

Youngcare developments GM Heather Browne said residents with high physical support needs

did not drive and did not own vehicles.

"They primarily utilise taxis and approved care providers vans to access the community," Ms Browne said.

Ms Coyle said the Youngcare development was unlikely to result in significant traffic and parking issues in Viewland Drive.

"The proposal has been provided with parking that is in compliance with the code requirements and which is sufficient to accommodate the needs of the development," she said.

"Four types of accommodation are proposed to be provided at the facility which includes respite, share house, apartments and villa.

"These types of housing are in short supply in the region and the development will go some way to assisting in the provision of these types of accommodation," she said.

Ms Coyle said the proposal would provide "a valuable service to the community" and has been designed to blend in with the existing varied streetscape.