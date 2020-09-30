‘Planning on going to jail?’: Man’s MDMA bust after raid

Jye Wakeman was warned by a magistrate to spend his money and time more wisely after police found eight MDMA capsules in his car.

Jye Wakeman was warned by a magistrate to spend his money and time more wisely after police found eight MDMA capsules in his car.

A man has been asked by a magistrate if he has any plans of going to jail after he was busted with several MDMA caps in his car.

Jye Robert Wakeman was told to spend his money and time more wisely or things could go badly for him.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter told the Maroochydore Magistrates Court police were searching Wakeman’s car after intercepting him on May 25.

EXPOSED: The Coast crimes done in the nude

Mum’s sneaky tactics to steal $2k from employer

Wakeman told police he had MDMA and a stick of marijuana.

The court heard police found eight MDMA capsules in clipseal bags, weighing 3.78g.

Police also found two bars of marijuana and scissors with marijuana residue.

Wakeman pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday to three charges, including possessing Schedule 1 drugs.

Self represented, Wakeman told the court he didn’t want to say anything.

The court heard Wakeman was working in landscaping.

“Planning on going to jail anytime soon?” asked magistrate Rod Madsen.

“No your Honour, not at all,” Wakeman replied.

Mr Madsen said a charge like Wakeman’s was normally dealt with in a higher court.

“You need to be extremely careful with that sort of offending,” he said.

“Or you might find yourself behind the glass, you’ll find yourself struggling to get bail.”

Mr Madsen said he realised recording a conviction could affect Wakeman’s future.

“You need to change your ways, get yourself some new friends and spend your money more wisely and spend your time more effectively,” he said.

Wakeman was fined $1400.

No convictions were recorded.