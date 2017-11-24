Plans to reshape Noosa Parade may cost parks

ROAD PLAN: Noosa parade could be about to receive a new safety upgrade

ROAD PLAN: Noosa parade could be about to receive a new safety upgrade Contributed

SOME parking will be lost as Noosa Council looks towards a $3-5 million makeover over Noosa Pde to install new pedestrian refuges.

A 1.2km stretch of Noosa Parade between Munna Point Bridge and the Garth Prowd Bridge may be upgraded after $200,000 of design work jointly funded council and the state. This would see 110 parks retained on the northern side and 103 parks on the southern.

As well, new on-road bike lanes should improve safety and access for walkers and cyclists using this "key route to Noosa's main tourism precinct".

The plan is to make the central median strip narrower so there will be no impact on the width of existing traffic lanes. Some narrowing of the footpath and nature strip area on the southern side would also required.

Noosa Council's infrastructure services director Carl Billingham said the design provides higher-standard infrastructure including seven new pedestrian refuges and a 2.5m wide shared-use concrete pathway with conduits to accommodate future technologies, and upgraded lighting.

"The design also includes new trees to be planted, in addition to landscaping works that will provide more shade and visual appeal."

Future consideration will be given to upgrading the remaining section of Noosa Pde "subject to the success of this project”.

Councillor Frank Pardon said the project's design was another step in delivering council's long-term goal of reducing the community's reliance on cars.

"We hope this project will encourage more people to leave their cars at home, reducing traffic and greenhouse gas emissions," Mr Pardon said.

"We encourage everyone with an interest in this project to get online at Your Say Noosa (https://yoursay.noosa.

qld.gov.au)." Submissions close November 30.

A Your Say fact sheet said construction will cost approximately $3 to $5 million and is proposed for delivery in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 financial years.

"Construction of the project will depend on feedback to the design and future budget deliberations."