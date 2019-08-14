Plant Fair just keeps growing

The Father's Day Plant Fair is always a pleasant day out at Lake Macdonald's Noosa Botanic Gardens.

The Father's Day Plant Fair is always a pleasant day out at Lake Macdonald's Noosa Botanic Gardens.

THE Father’s Day Plant Fair at Noosa Botanic Gardens just keeps growing.

From only seven stallholders in 2015, nearly 30 exhibitors and more than 3000 visitors are expected this year on Sunday, September 1.

Organised and hosted by the all-volunteer Friends of the Noosa Botanic Gardens, what started as a small event to bring plant lovers and growers together has grown over five years into a vibrant garden and lifestyle show with all the local colour, flair and flavour our region can muster.

This year the Plant Fair will be open during the more family-friendly hours of 9am-3pm and include a host of exciting new exhibitors and activities as well as many old favourites.

“At its core the Father’s Day Plant Fair is still about connecting plant lovers with growers, providing a unique opportunity to buy gorgeous plants at fantastic prices,” Friends member and local media personality Adam Woodhams said.

“It’s also a chance to get quality advice on those plants and solutions for your garden dilemmas.”

But it’s not just about the plants.

“This year we have a wonderful arts and crafts ‘Creative Zone’ thanks to the folks at Noosa Arts and Crafts Association,” Adam said.

“They’ll be holding a range of workshops which, at just $5 per session, are bound to be popular.

“And this year we are very excited to welcome new exhibitors Permaculture Noosa, Acres Nursery, Witjuti Grub Bushfood Nursery, First Food Company and The Lost Gardens.

“One of our main goals was to offer greater diversity for visitors, recognising that people who love gardens have a range of interests and come in all ages and levels of experience and knowledge.”

The event isn’t just a shopping experience.

“There’s a packed speaker schedule covering a broad range of topics, Noosa Car Club will be there with a selection of motoring classics, the Friends will be manning their stand giving free garden advice, there’s face-painting and balloon twisting for the kids, and of-course there will be a range of fab food and great coffee,” Adam said.

“This isn’t just an event for hard-core gardeners and plant nerds, although they are very welcome.

“This is all about bringing people of all ages to the garden and sharing skills and knowledge. “We hope that for many it’s as much a learning opportunity as one for shopping.

“Bring a picnic and a rug and make a day of it, enjoy the fair and then just chill in the gardens. They are one of our region’s greatest and least-known beauties, so take the time to get to know them.”