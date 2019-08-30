Plant Fair will attract thousands

It's time again for the annual Father's Day Plant Fair at Noosa Botanic Gardens, on Sunday.

It's time again for the annual Father's Day Plant Fair at Noosa Botanic Gardens, on Sunday.

THE Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens have gone the extra mile to ensure Noosa Botanic Gardens are looking their best for Sunday’s annual Father’s Day Plant Fair at Lake Macdonald.

It’s a great place to pick up advice and tips with lots of experts on hand at the stalls — and of course the knowledgeable Friends — in their propagation shed next to the upper car park.

Plus, there is a full day of guest speakers providing information on bush tucker, gingers, sustainability, earth life and trends and fashion for indoors and small spaces.

Much loved favourites from previous years will be in attendance including rare and collectable plants, geraniums, succulents, tillandsias, bromeliads, orchids, natives, heliconias, ferns, bush food, herbs and flowers to name just a few.

Landcare Noosa has a very exciting addition to its stall this year with the star of the Noosa Council and Noosa Biosphere logos, the vulnerable Boronia Keysii, for sale as well as many other species.

There are also stalls with garden art, tools, pots and sculptures.

John Parsons from the Fraser Coast Micro Bat group is back educating about the endangered unsung heroes who pollinate at night.

The Noosa Beach Class Car Club is also back to show off a selection of their motoring classics.

Some fantastic new additions to the program this year include Witjuti Grub Bushfood Nursery, Permaculture Noosa, Acres Nursery, Bokashi Ninja composting system, Boomerang Bags and the Lost Gardens all having stalls this year.

There are new family activities added to the program this year also with Miss Donna and Mr Jay doing face painting and balloon twisting for a gold coin donation.

Or you can participate in one of the Noosa Arts & Crafts Association activities for $5, including a sewing circle, botanical art, botanical clay play, eco dying and crocheting.

There are food stalls to feed your belly and it’s a great opportunity to make a picnic in the park and soak up the atmosphere. There is so much fun to be had for everyone — it’s a great day out.

Entry is free and more information can be found at www.noosabotanicgardensfriends.com.