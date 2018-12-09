Plant sale digs up a healthy $5000

IF ATTENDANCE and sales at the Summer Plant Sale held at Noosa Botanic Gardens last Saturday is anything to go by, there was a lot of gardening happening in the Noosa Shire on the weekend.

"People starting arriving before 9am and the stream never stopped until we closed at lunchtime,” Noosa Botanic Gardens Friends President Jill Brownlee said.

And the result raised almost $5000 to support Noosa Botanic Gardens' activities.

Propagating team leader David Lee was delighted with this outcome.

"We love these gardens,” David, who travels each week with his wife from Buderim to do this voluntary work.

"The Noosa Botanic Gardens are unique with their beautiful setting on Lake Macdonald, the amazing amphitheatre with its lake backdrop, and all the interesting botanic 'rooms' with the rainforest, Monet lily pond, and the plant species from across the world,” Mr Lee said.

There's much on the horizon proposed for 2019, Jill said, "but we can only achieve positioning the gardens as one of excellence with the involvement of members”.

If you think you'd like to utilise your current skills and experience or develop new ones through membership of the Noosa Botanic Gardens Friends, give Jill a call on 0412053281 or email jill@ creativedialogue.com.