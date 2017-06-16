Planting for a sunny future in Our Backyard

GREENING up Our Backyard, Sunshine Butterflies Cooroibah hobby farm was all part of volunteers celebrating this month's World Environment Day.

The team planting day at their new home saw members, support workers, office staff and the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Crew all pitch in.

"Seeing all sectors of the Sunshine Butterflies team get together to bring the property to life for World Environment Day was just beautiful,” Sunshine Butterflies founder Leanne Walsh said.

"Everyone involved now has their very own plant that they have contributed to at Our Backyard which they can come and see grow over time.”

More than 100 countries participate in World Environment Day activities to reconnect with nature and encourage worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our ecosystems.

Sunshine Butterflies were guided by the Sunshine Gardens and landscaping team to transform the five acre hobby farm planting over 250 native plants.

The group of 50 broke into four teams to cover the property in beautiful native plants.

Everyone enjoyed a sausage sizzle lunch, followed by a game of tug-of-war to top off a great day in the winter sun.

The Our Backyard project is close to completion and will provide many benefits to individuals living with a disability as well as offer activities such as planting days to the local community.

The hobby farm will be an example of a sustainable ecosystem in itself and offer opportunities for environmental activities in permaculture, aquaculture and horticulture for people of all abilities.