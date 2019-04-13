Planting for the future of our wildlife in Noosa

GREEN-minded Unitywater, with Noosa Council, Noosa and District Landcare and volunteers from koala and bush care groups, has helped boost koala and blackcockatoo habitat in Noosa's Girraween Nature Reserve.

Staff, community volunteers and local residents planted 1000 seedlings to re-vegetate a section of the reserve last Saturday.

Unitywater environmental affairs manager Kylie Crouch said it was part of the company's Creekside Greening program, which helped to support the health of the region's waterways, parklands and biodiversity.

"This particular planting will help boost the natural habitat for important fauna in this area,” Ms Crouch said.

"The 1000 plants included a mix of koala and black cockatoo habitat trees, as well as coastal heath plants, which will provide lasting benefits for the environment and our community.

"We'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped with the planting.”

Acting Noosa Mayor Frank Wilkie said the site had high conservation values.

"This much-appreciated partnership with Unitywater has helped restore a site that is home to threatened flora and fauna,” he said.

"The Girraween Nature Refuge is a key koala area, so anything we can do to preserve their habitat is critically important.”

Unitywater's Creekside Greening program has resulted in more than 14,000seedlings planted throughout the Moreton Bay, Noosa and Sunshine Coast regions in recent years.