Planting is the fair way to go

Landcare Noosa project officer Ilana Kelly directs volunteers in the planting at Ferrells Creek in Cooroy Golf Course. Alan Lander

MURKY Monday weather didn't deter a group of Cooroy Golf Club member volunteers to join Noosa Landcare and do a good thing for the two creeks which run through the course.

Noosa Landcare project officer Ilana Kelly said the group would be planting lomandra hystrix grass to help stabilise the creek banks - and do a lot more, given the creeks both supplied Lake Macdonald, which was Noosa's primary drinking water supply source.

"Planting grasses and sedges (like lomandra) help reduce water turbidity, which helps reduce algae growth and help animals survive,” Ms Kelly said.

"It's found naturally along creeks in south east Queensland. It stabilises banks, it dissipates rain when you get heavy falls, it will reduce run-off, and slow down water movement so there's less erosion.”

Ms Kelly studied ecology at university, started as a trainee with Noosa Landcare and has now moved up to become a project officer with the group.

She said as a useful extra, cane toads didn't like lomandra and would avoid it.

Course greenkeeper Todd McNamee said the work was a "bit of a joint venture between (greens director) David Lyons and Ilana”.

"It's a good project for the club. Members now better understand what it's all about,” he said.

But wait - there's more.

Many people have concerns with the chemicals golf courses use in terms of their impact on waterways - but Mr Lyons and Landcare have an answer for that.

"The golf course is implementing an awesome fertiliser regime,” Ms Kelly said.

"David Lyons was a chemist for more than

30 years; he has been doing a lot of tests, and put out a plan for less run-off using more concentrative methods.

"It's a proper regime, not based on old (golf course) practice.”

The work is being carried out along the length of Ferrells and School creeks, which both run through Cooroy Golf Course, ending up at Lake Macdonald.

The two creeks also pass through privately owned land.

Noosa Landcare has partnered with the lake's manager, Seqwater, to bring experts and landholders together to share knowledge and find ways to prevent sediment, nutrients and pathogens such as livestock faeces, from entering the lake to improve the water quality of the Noosa catchment.