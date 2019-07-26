Menu
TREE DAY: Come along and plant a stand or two on Nationa Tree Day in Noosa this Sunday.
Planting the seed of Noosa survival on National Tree Day

26th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

"NO TREE, no Me” might not just be a survival slogan for the koala, it could just as easily apply to humans who do all the tree lopping around these parts.

Noosa Council wants to help plant the seeds of hope on National Tree Day this Sunday to show how vital our green canopy is towards or lifestyle and our wellbeing.

The council also see this as a great opportunity to support the fantastic work the bushland care group volunteers do to keep Noosa's natural environment beautiful.

Council is co-hosting two community planting events, where all are welcome to come and help plant trees.

Noosa Bush Beach and Creek Care group will be hosting the community planting day at the bushland area on Cooloosa St at Sunshine Beach, just east of the Heathland Dr traffic lights, from 9am to noon.

Tewantin's Heritage Park Bushcare group will be hosting the community planting day at the far eastern end of the park from 9am to noon, with access from either Parkview Court or Billabong Way.

"It's a great opportunity to get outside with the kids, reconnect with nature and make a physical contribution to our environment,” council's community bushland care officer Ryan Heeney said.

"In a real treat for the kids, there's opportunity at both events to have a photo taken with a native python or a giant stick insect, thanks to the team at VIP Wildlife.”

Anyone coming along is encouraged to wear enclosed shoes and a hat. All other tools and equipment are provided as well as light refreshments.

"Noosa has 19 bushland care groups, whose volunteers assist Council's natural areas staff to enhance biodiversity in the shire,” Mr Heeney said.

For information visit: treeday.planetark.org.

