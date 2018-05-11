Plastic bags just about at its use by date for Woolies

Noosa Civic Woolworths staff in their store that is leading the plastic free way.

Noosa Civic Woolworths staff in their store that is leading the plastic free way. Amber Macpherson

PLASTIC reusable bag alerts have appeared in Woolworths Noosaville and Tewantin as the deadline looms for ditching these major environmental hazards.

Noosa Civic is already single-use plastic free, but the other two stores will not ban single-use plastic bag until June 20.

The other Noosa Woolies customers should be noticing in-store reminders to bring their own reusable bags, as the supermarket prepares to go.

"We appreciate that it will be a big change for our customers and will do what we can to support them through the transition to make it as smooth and simple as possible.” Woolworths Noosaville and Tewantin group manager Dean Hodgkinson said.

"Our local team members will chat with customers regularly to ensure they know about the upcoming change and the various options available.

"We know our customers will have their own ways of remembering bags and we look forward to hearing how they are planning for the change as well.”

Even so, staff will share tips on how to remember to bring reusable bags when shopping.

"At Woolworths we are committed to listening to our customers and also doing the right thing for the environment.”

After June 20, customers will have the option to bring in their own bags or will have access to purchase a range of reusable bag options starting from 15 cents.

Planet Ark CEO Paul Klymenko said the move will have a positive impact on the environment.

"We're confident the local community will embrace it,” Mr Klymenko said.