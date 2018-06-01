Plastic turtle toll examined

A turtle in recovery after a bad run in with plastic

A turtle in recovery after a bad run in with plastic Julia Bartrim

MARINE creatures that wash up dead north of Noosa from Double Island Point across the Great Sandy Strait are going to be used as "canaries in the cage” to help determine the impacts of plastic pollution on the local environment.

The aim of the University of the Sunshine Coast researchers is to track the effects of upcoming ban on plastic bags by monitoring ingested marine debris.

Lecturers in animal ecology Dr Kathy Townsend and Dr Dominique Potvin will lead the study after the state-wide ban on plastic bags comes into play from July 1.

"Plastic bags are notoriously dangerous for turtles and sea birds who mistake them for food and choke, or get tangled among them until they cannot swim or fly,” Dr Townsend said.

"The marine debris surveys will be conducted every six months, providing an opportunity to measure the success that the ban on single-use plastic bags is having in reducing the amount of plastics ending up in these waterways.”

Starting next month, researchers will conduct autopsies on dead stranded sea turtles in the Great Sandy Marine Park including Double Island Point.

"We aim to determine which of the major river systems in the Great Sandy Strait Marine Park catchment are making the biggest debris inputs into the system,” Dr Townsend said.

"Using water circulation patterns, we will use computer modelling to estimate in-water marine debris concentrations and overlay the data with sea turtle and seabird distribution data within Hervey Bay.”

The Fraser Coast Regional Council and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will partner with USC in the project by collecting dead birds and turtles from the region's beaches and waterways.

"Previously, these creatures would have just been disposed of.”

USC Fraser Coast Animal Ecology student Catherine Miller will assist with the research as part of her honours thesis.