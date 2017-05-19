Plating up function and beauty for Food and Wine festival

COSMIC CHOICE: Noosa Waterfront owner and chef Andrea Ravezzani has teamed up with local potter Renton Bishopric to ensure festival guests are served the wow factor.

FOOD has to not only taste good but look good when it's served up - that's why Noosa Waterfront restaurant owner and chef Andrea Ravezzani has collaborated with potter Renton Bishopric to make 130 special plates for this weekend's Noosa Food and Wine festival.

"Sourcing hand-made tableware means I can request a particular size, style and colour to complement my menu,” Mr Ravezzani said.

"I think about how each of the elements will look on the plate. I like the variations and that each is slightly different.”

Mr Ravezzani said a design and colour palette for the unique tableware was chosen after discussions with the artist.

"With many chefs now choosing to use only local produce in their restaurants, I am hoping that support for locally made tableware will also be something they strive towards,” Mr Bishopric said.

"Not only do they get a premium product but they also reduce the carbon footprint that is created when buying mass produced pottery from overseas.

"It's really exciting for me to know that these plates are going straight into use for this weekend's food and wine festival."