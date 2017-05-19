22°
News

Plating up function and beauty for Food and Wine festival

19th May 2017 1:00 PM
COSMIC CHOICE: Noosa Waterfront owner and chef Andrea Ravezzani has teamed up with local potter Renton Bishopric to ensure festival guests are served the wow factor.
COSMIC CHOICE: Noosa Waterfront owner and chef Andrea Ravezzani has teamed up with local potter Renton Bishopric to ensure festival guests are served the wow factor. Michele Sternberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOOD has to not only taste good but look good when it's served up - that's why Noosa Waterfront restaurant owner and chef Andrea Ravezzani has collaborated with potter Renton Bishopric to make 130 special plates for this weekend's Noosa Food and Wine festival.

"Sourcing hand-made tableware means I can request a particular size, style and colour to complement my menu,” Mr Ravezzani said.

"I think about how each of the elements will look on the plate. I like the variations and that each is slightly different.”

Mr Ravezzani said a design and colour palette for the unique tableware was chosen after discussions with the artist.

"With many chefs now choosing to use only local produce in their restaurants, I am hoping that support for locally made tableware will also be something they strive towards,” Mr Bishopric said.

"Not only do they get a premium product but they also reduce the carbon footprint that is created when buying mass produced pottery from overseas.

"It's really exciting for me to know that these plates are going straight into use for this weekend's food and wine festival."

Noosa News

Topics:  handmade noosa food and wine festival noosa waterfront restaurant and bar pottery

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Queensland Day medal for koala crusader

Queensland Day medal for koala crusader

Queensland Koala Crusaders volunteer Bernard Jean nominated for 2017 Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Award

Plating up function and beauty for Food and Wine festival

COSMIC CHOICE: Noosa Waterfront owner and chef Andrea Ravezzani has teamed up with local potter Renton Bishopric to ensure festival guests are served the wow factor.

Noosa chef teams with potter to design beautiful tableware

Cal's carving out a career in media

BIG PLANS: Callum Gordon of Pomona at the Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

Young Pomona man is rising to the challenge of a tough job market.

Wedding venue wins a reprieve

LOOKING AHEAD: The Noosa Waterfront Restaurant operators believe they are back in business with their wedding bookings at least until November 30.

In doubt weddings look to go ahead

Local Partners

Queensland Day medal for koala crusader

Queensland Koala Crusaders volunteer Bernard Jean nominated for 2017 Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Award

Pomona paddock venue for winter art market

LOCAL ART: Winter Art Market in the Paddock at Pomona.

Pomona's Winter Art Market in the Paddock set for May 27

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pomona paddock venue for winter art market

Artworks, woodwork, handicrafts and ceramics will all be for sale during Pomona's Winter Art Market in the Paddock on May 27

Karl Stefanovic slammed for 'flaunting' new girlfriend

Television presenter Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough sit front row ahead of the Justin Cassin show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Monday, May 15, 2017.

Stefanovic and Yarbrough went public with relationship this week

Chris Cornell’s bleak final Facebook post

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday May 3* MasterChef's 2017 Queensland contestants Nicole Stevenson, Ben Ungermann and Benita Orwell. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two Ipswich contestants go head to head

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario at the 'Baywatch' photo call at Bondi Beach.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario address reports about love lives.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Cash Cow Powerhouse - up to a whopping 9% R.O.I

31/4-20 Varsityview Court, Sippy Downs 4556

Unit 4 4 4 $259,000

This cash cow, investment powerhouse awaits your entrepreneurial urge, offering a very attractive rental yield of potentially 9% net cash flow. Unit 31 offers...

Quiet and Peaceful Living in Glenview

24 Clinton Court, Glenview 4553

House 3 2 3 $665,000

If you are looking for a quiet and private acreage property that has had all the hard work done for you, then this is your property! Sitting in a court of only...

Another Property Sold Under The Hammer by Jonathan Clare!

2 Haddys Close, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 2 Auction 13th May...

Located in a tightly held and highly sought after pocket on the border of Buderim and Mountain Creek the possibilities are endless with this solid family home.

Stunning, Low Maintenance Beachside Living

38 North Beach Place, Mudjimba 4564

House 3 2 2 Auction Sunday...

Maximise the quality of your new life in this stunning, low maintenance property. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by parkland and only a short stroll to...

YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER UNDER 1 MILLION DOLLARS

16 Tulong Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

This large family home is situated on the Northern face of the charming Buderim village and is in close proximity to all major shopping centres, schools and...

TANAWHA SURPRISE PACKAGE

14 Rita Court, Tanawha 4556

House 5 3 3 $985,000

The value of privacy and the importance of location has never been more in the buyers mind then now and 14 Rita Court offers an incredible opportunity in the...

Maroochy River Masterpiece!

51-57 Ocean Vista Drive, Maroochy River 4561

House 4 3 4 Auction

This multi-level custom-designed home offers contemporary living at its finest, on a fully landscaped acre and a quarter, showcasing spectacular views sweeping...

Two Large Industrial Sheds on Large allotment Tin Can Bay

10 Scullett Drive, Tin Can Bay 4580

Commercial 0 0 Contact Agent

An opportunity presents itself to purchase 2562m2 of land boasting 2 large industrial sheds in the latest industrial area of Tin Can Bay. The Industrial sheds are...

CLASSIC CENTRAL WOOMBYE CHARMER WITH POOL - GREAT LIFESTYLE RIGHT ON YOUR DOORSTEP!

10 CARY STREET, Woombye 4559

House 2 1 1 $425,000

Excellent characterful property with saltwater pool in the heart of buzzing Woombye - an ideal opportunity to reconfigure, personalise or simply kick back and...

THE LOCATION!! THE LIFESTYLE!! THE LAND!! THIS IS HINTERLAND LIVING AT IT&#39;S BEST!!!

25 COLLEGE ROAD, Mapleton 4560

House 5 3 2 $749,000

PRICE REDUCED!!!! OWNERS HAVE COMMITTED ELSEWHERE!!! This splendid hinterland lifestyle property set on just over 4 acres truly lends itself to a wonderful...

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare Sunrise opportunity

Often sought but rarely found Noosa investment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!