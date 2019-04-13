Play finalist all the way from WA

AWARD-winning Perth playwright Yvette Wall has been announced as a finalist in the 2019 Noosa Arts Theatre National One-Act Playwriting Competition, paving the way for her first interstate production.

The grandmother of three, who has had 13 of her original one-act plays produced in community theatre in Western Australia since 2014, is one of three writers shortlisted to take out the competition for her new piece, Little Angels.

The play, set in a hostel for unmarried pregnant girls run by Catholic nuns in 1966, will also be staged in Noosa from July 11-20, with the last week of performances forming part of NOOSA alive!, Australia's premier regional performing arts and culture festival.

"I've had a really great run in WA in recent times and so was looking at how to branch out with my work, which ranges from comedy to drama and the absurd, so it's really exciting to now be given an opportunity to reach interstate audiences,” Ms Wall said.

"Little Angels has four strong female roles and is the darkest piece I've ever written with strong themes of loss, suppression and rebellion.”

The latest nomination follows her play The Broken Slipper winning the Beryl Silvester Award for Best New Writing at Dramafest 2014, Cracked picking up the Best Original Script prize at the 2015 Hills Festival of Theatre and Looking at the Alps winning Best Production at Norfolk Island Theatre Festival in 2016.

"It's heartening that Australian community theatre is still alive,” Ms Wall said.

"In these times where technology and our fast-paced lives can take over our worlds and disconnect us, there's a huge need for the 'medicine' that local theatre provides in the form of strengthening community spirit and fostering friendships, as well as giving people a chance to express their creativity.”

A former youth worker with a Bachelor of Social Science, Ms Wall also works with primary schools, sharing her love of theatre and story, "which have the power to heal and inspire''.