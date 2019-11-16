Menu
The Balkanics are playing Cooran on Saturday, November 23.
Play that funky Balkan music

16th Nov 2019 4:00 PM

THE Balkanics play high-energy music from the Balkans (especially Macedonia).

The music is energetic, infectious and very danceable.

As well as traditional tunes, many of them Gypsy or Roma in origin, their original compositions are inspired by many years of studying, playing and living these most vibrant of musical cultures.

The show features five accomplished musicians who have been playing together in different combinations for several decades.

The Balkanics will intoxicate you, the hypnotic energy of their improvisations dragging you on to the dance floor.

Cast away your worldly woes and be transported to a universe inhabited by extravagant rhythmical variation and catchy melodic invention.

It’s happening at Cooran Hall on Saturday, November 23, from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost $20 or $15 concession.

