Player ratings: Dream debut for Queensland rookie

They may have been labelled the worst Queensland side of all time, but Wayne Bennett produced another Origin upset of the ages as NSW struggled after losing yet another skipper to concussion.

See who starred and who stunk at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

QUEENSLAND

5. Corey Allan - 7

Had a bit of everything, including some early jitters, but grew into the game as it went on and by the end he'd put together a fine debut.

19. Edrick Lee - 7

Only came in the day before the game but it didn't look that way. Finished with a try and was very tidy.

21. Brenko Lee - 6

His calf let him down in the final stages but the Melbourne centre was another late inclusion who did his job well.

4. Dane Gagai - 6

Couldn't finish a couple of chances but got through a heap of work and was always difficult for New South Wales to contain.

Valentine Holmes - 6

A mixed bag. His finish for the first try was tremendous and got through plenty of work but bombed a try with a stone cold drop.

6. Cameron Munster - 9

Played with a maniacal energy in defence and supreme confidence in attack. Gave Queensland the belief they needed and orchestrated the key try just before halftime.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - 6

Kicked and tackled well but didn't challenge the line as he should have.

8. Christian Welch - 6

Didn't see as many minutes as he might have liked but helped set up Grant's try with a smart offload.

9. Jake Friend - 6

Industrious as ever but overshadowed by Grant in the attacking stakes.

10. Josh Papalii - 6

Was a tower of strength in his first stint and helped establish Queensland's dominance in the middle but didn't return afterwards. Might have been struggling with an ankle injury.

11. Felise Kaufusi - 6

His best game of the series. Shook off his poor defensive display in Sydney and put on some strong shots.

3. Kurt Capewell - 7

Looked much more comfortable at second row and his athleticism again came to the fore. Always looked capable of beating the first man.

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 7

Won the battle with Haas and took it to the rest of the NSW big men. Finished with the second-most metres of any forward.

12. Jaydn Su'A - 3

Only got on for the final stages and didn't get enough time to make an impact.

14. Harry Grant - 8

A debut straight out of his wildest dreams. Looked like he's been at this level for years.

15. Lindsay Collins - 8

He's done himself proud all series but this was his best performance. Finished with more metres than any other forward.

16. Jai Arrow - 5

Worked hard around the middle of the field and made some key tackles on the goal line.

TOTAL: 109

Harry Grant could be locked in as the future starting hooker after his brilliant debut. Picture: Peter Wallis.

NEW SOUTH WALES

1. James Tedesco - 4

Was building to another typically strong Origin showing but wasn't spotted again after he was concussed. The skipper was sorely missed.

2. Daniel Tupou - 6

Got through his work again and finished with a try but didn't see much clean ball.

3. Clint Gutherson - 6

Did all he could at fullback and tried hard to spark his side but Tedesco casts a mighty shadow.

4. Jack Wighton - 5

Didn't play poorly but barely saw any clean ball. The Blues would have done well to look to him more often.

5. Josh Addo-Carr - 6

Solid enough, but was perhaps more troubled by his ankle than he let on. Got through the game but didn't have the impact of the first two matches.

6. Cody Walker - 5

A quiet outing after his masterclass in Sydney. Didn't see the end of the match after a concussion.

7. Nathan Cleary - 6

His forwards were under the pump for much of the game and it limited his impact. Could have provided more direction but his 40/20 was a beauty.

8. Daniel Saifiti - 7

Played tough and ran hard. Finished with more metres than any other Blues player and couldn't have done more.

9. Damien Cook - 6

Looked dangerous when he ran but needed his teammates to come with him. He felt Tedesco's absence more than anyone else, their combination is such a weapon.

10. Payne Haas - 4

The numbers say it all - he finished with just 25 metres from six carries. We've come to expect more from the big man.

11. Angus Crichton - 6

Got through 80 tough minutes and worked hard throughout but couldn't break the game open.

12. Tyson Frizell - 4

The Blues needed more from one of their most experienced players. Gained just 45 metres and gave away two penalties.

13. Jake Trbojevic - 5

Tackled well, as he always does, but couldn't impose his running game on the middle third of the field.

14. Dale Finucane - 5

Did what he could with limited minutes and didn't let anyone down. His rugged style might be better suited to starting.

15. Junior Paulo - 6

Took the angry pills before he came on and it showed with a thumping display in attack and defence.

16. Nathan Brown - 3

Another who didn't see much time, but he did what he could when he was out there.

17. Isaah Yeo - 5

Got better at right centre as the game went on but had a devil of a time handling Gagai.

TOTAL: 89

Originally published as Player ratings: Dream debut for Queensland rookie