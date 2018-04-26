Players put hands up to fill space left by Langman

NETBALL: The departure of Laura Langman appears to have a left a gaping hole in the Sunshine Coast's armour but coach Noeline Taurua says a couple of squad members have stood up during the pre-season to press strong claims for the vacant mid-court position.

The 32-year-old decided in November to have a break from the sport, unintentionally dealing Super Netball's inaugural champions a hefty blow.

A two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, she had been a driving force during the team's stunning maiden season.

"Obviously when she did leave, she left a big hole in our team but also at our club,” the coach admitted.

But with change comes opportunity and there were some Lightning squad members who were eager to grasp it.

They've since impressed with strong showings during pre-season training and trials.

"Some of the other players who did get (some) court time last year have now really stood up and come into this season at another level,” Taurua said.

"It's exciting in one respect because it opens opportunities for others.

"We know what the standard is from Laura's presence in 2017 but I'm really happy with the players that we have and am really looking forward to seeing what they can do out on court.

"The likes of Madeline McAuliffe, who played wing defence at the beginning of last season, has put her hand up, plus also Erena Mikaere.

"We've looked at her on the wing defence. She poses a different type of wing defence but is also very creative in what she can do out there.

"And Jacqueline Russell, our new number 10, can play in all three positions across our mid-court so those three will be very competitive (for that role).”

McAuliffe, 22, featured in 11 of 16 matches last year, starting at wing defence in seven of them, while Mikaere, 28, laced up in nine games, starting in goal defence in six of them.

But neither were selected for finals.

Russell, 29, only joined the team recently as a replacement player for Sarahpheinna Woulf.

The latter was initially named as the squad's 10th member, following the departure of Langman.

But the promising teenager was cruelled by an season-ending knee injury.

The Lightning will find out what life is like in the post-Langman era on Sunday, when they collide with the Giants in a grand final replay at Sydney.

Both teams are among the pre-competition favourites for the title.