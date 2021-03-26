Players to watch: Coast’s top premier women talents

There's plenty of talent hitting the field in this year's premier women's season.

The premier women’s season has kicked off and there’s plenty to get excited about as new and experienced players lace up for big campaigns.

From 15-year-old rising stars to experienced former Australian representatives, the premier women’s season is jam packed full of talent.

It was a rocky start to the season last week as weather resulted in only one game being played as Gympie hosted Fire.

Fire took the win 2-1.

Round two kicks off on Friday, with Caloundra to host Maroochydore, Nambour Yandina travelling to Gympie and Fire facing off with Beerwah Glasshouse.

With the season firing up, the Daily spoke to coaches from the premier women’s sides to compile a list of players primed for big years.

Here’s some of the top players to watch in the premier women’s division this season:

SUNSHINE COAST FIRE

Sunshine Coast Fire premier women's player Olivia Latimer

Liv Latimer (striker)

“Liv is the oldest on the pitch and she’s an ex-Matilda,” coach Trent Jepsen said.

“She played for the Matildas in the 90s at the Olympics and so forth and she hasn't lost a step.

“She is 43 now but she is still fitter than all the young ones.

“She is doing really well, she’s scored some of the goals.

“Liv hasn’t played for 16 years and is a full time coach for us but I’ve got her back into the competitive playing.”

Sunshine Coast Fire premier women's player Ashlee Hummels

Ashlee Hummels (right midfield)



“She is 15-years-old and is going to be something that girl,” Jepsen said.

“She has got pace to burn and no one can catch her.

“Ashlee has scored two crackers on her left foot from 25 yards out from the goal on a really bad angle and just hammered them in.

“She is our highest goal scorer at the moment including pre-season games.

“Ashlee is one to look out for, if she applies herself she will be a professional footballer down the track in the next few years.

“She is phenomenal.”

Sunshine Coast Fire premier women's player Chrissy Wegner

Chrissy Wegner (attacking midfielder)

“She’s the captain and has been in premier league for quite a while,” Jepsen said.

“I used to coach her many years ago when I was with Woombye where we got to three premierships in a row.

“The last few years she’s played with Peninsula Power in the NPL.

“She sits in behind Liv (Latimer) and the combination between those two is really good.

BEERWAH GLASSHOUSE UNITED

Beerwah Glasshouse premier women's player Amy Higgins

Amy Higgins (goalkeeper)

“She is in the captain’s leadership role and is a great keeper,” coach Michael Topfer said.

“She is so strong in goal and is in her third year (in the team).

“Amy can play on the field as well, but her main role is in goal.”

Beerwah Glasshouse premier women's player Jess Davies

Jess Davies (centre attacking midfielder)

“She is a former Australian (junior Matilda) and Queensland representative player,” Topfer said.

“Her attacking role and support of strikers is amazing.

“Her fitness and general speed around the park is awesome too.

“Jess has a great knowledge of the game.”

Beerwah Glasshouse premier women's player Mel Weckert

Melissa Weckert (centre midfielder/striker)

“She’s played on the Coast all her life and is a former rep player and can just score goals from anywhere,” Topfer said.

“She’s been player of year and top goal scorer before and has also been a representative in futsal for the state.”

“She’s back after (six weeks off from knee) surgery.”



GYMPIE UNITED

Jessica Carlton (defender)

“She’s experienced, pretty quick, makes good decisions and has good technique,” coach Jim Ambrose said.

“She hasn’t played for a number of years but she is a Gympie girl originally and has come back.”

Gympie premier women's player Jess Wessels

Jessica Wessels (centre midfielder)



“She is a very young girl and is an up and coming,” Ambrose said.

“She has been playing NPL (with Sunshine Coast Wanderers) but came back to Gympie this year.

“Jess is young, dynamic, has a good touch, is enthusiastic and willing to learn.

“Enthusiasm and commitment is very important in sport.”

Emma Anderson (centre back)

“She is only 16-years-old and we’ve brought her into the first team this year and is performing well,” coach Ambrose said.

“She is playing over and above her young age.

“Emma is in a pretty important position with a lot responsibility but is standing up to it very well and we are very impressed.”

NAMBOUR YANDINA UNITED

Kiara Rychvalsky was Sunshine Coast Premier Ladies player of the year last year. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Kiara Rychvalsky

“She was the premier women’s player of year (last year) and she is primed to have an even better one,” coach Matthew Croskerry said.

“She had a breakout year last year but she is still really young and I think she’s getting better and better and I’m hoping she will reach another level this year.”

Nambour Yandina premier women’s player Tayhla Weire (right)

Tayhla Weire (attacker)

“She’s competitive and looks sharp and I think she will be a good runner for us and will score some goals,” Croskerry said.

“She is quick, strong and athletic.

“We’re working with her on more of her technical side but in terms of raw talent she really brings that to the side.”

Nambour Yandina premier women's player Kate Day. Picture: Nikki Grigg Photography

Kate Day (attacker/winger)

“She is quality and I think she is due to have another big one this year,” Croskerry said.

“She scored a few goals last season and she’s been doing it for while and is a quality player in the league.

“But this year with a few more attacking players around (she’s primed for a big season).”

CALOUNDRA

Caloundra premier women's player Drew Aiken. Picture: This & That Media

Drew Aiken and Emma Thompson (midfielders)

“They will be the midfield engine, are great on the ball, have fantastic shots and excellent vision,” coach Nic Basile said.

Caloundra premier women's player Jordan Gerbes. Picture: This & That Media

Jordan Gerbes (attacker)

“She will lead the attack, is a smart player, hard working, very strong on the ball and she will be a handful for any defender,” Basile said.

“It’ll be hard to replace the Sunny Coast golden boot winner Channel Harris, how do you replace someone that scores 25 goals a season?

“So, we need goals from lots of players, so we are looking for a team effort.”

-The Daily reached out to Maroochydore but had not heard back before deadline.