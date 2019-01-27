Plaza renewal starts February

IF YOU have a favourite shop in Noosa Junction Plaza, now is the time to give it some extra support.

Work on giving the 1987 shopping centre a major facelift is scheduled to begin on February 1 and were originally scheduled for last September but approvals took a while to come through.

While businesses will remain open throughout, there will be necessary hoarding around the centre's three-stage pedestrian access walkway,making trade a bit tougher on the tenants for the two months the works will take.

The vehicle access from Lanyana Way into the centre, on the Target Country store side, will alsobe closed for the duration, Ozprop Holdings property manager Vidal Wills said.

"(But) shoppers will have trolley access through there,” he said.

"Vehicles will be able to enter and leave via the Noosa Dr access (opposite The J).”

Mr Wills said most of therenovation work would be done outside trading hours, so businesses wouldbe able to trade during the day.

Improvements to the centre will include a biggerIGA supermarket, new centre flooring andanew furniture package, along with a number of aesthetic improvements.

The IGA will be adding a specialist bakery in the location of the former Le Miche Vietnamese bakery shop space.

Artist's impression of Noosa Junction Plaza exterior

The centre feature will be a travelator - a moving walkway replacing the oldwalk-up - making thetransport of shopping items to vehicles much easier.

"Noosa Junction Plaza will be the only centre in Noosa to have a travelator,” Mr Wills said.