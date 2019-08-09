Plaza’s new transport mode

Terry White Chemmart owner Kevin Puttergill (left), his staff Karen Coles, Tara Lees and Sue Butchers enjoy the new Travelator which began operating late Tuesday at Noosa Junction Plaza.

IT HAS been a long three months of “torture, noise and dust”.

But finally, Noosa’s first “travelator” in a shopping centre has been revealed, installed and the start button pressed.

The escalating stairs are the perfect solution for Noosa Junction Plaza, which for years had a sloping pathway that, for shoppers with big trolleyloads and perhaps a few kids to manage, was a nightmare.

Tenant Terry White Chemmart’s owner Kevin Puttergill is pleased with the result.

“For the last three months it’s been torture, noise and dust,” Mr Puttergill said.

“But now we are the only shopping centre in Noosa which has an underground car park and travelator to reach it.

“It’s good for parents with prams.”

But there’s a warning: if using a supermarket trolley, you must use the in-house IGA supermarket ones from the store in the Plaza, as they are fitted with the right wheels to stop your groceries taking off on the travelator without you.

“Sometimes we have Coles trolleys here; don’t use them on it,” Mr Puttergill said.

He said the current owners of the plaza were committed to the centre “and making it more modern”.

“The next job will be the floor getting re-done. They already re-did the toilets, car park and signage.”

Mr Puttergill said the travelator was supposed to be in before the Easter holiday break.

“The engineers discovered installation problems which delayed things; they couldn’t get in before Easter to fix,” he said.