Please council, find a fix buses and roads

BUS CONCERN: Ratepayers want the council and the state to act to fix the bus service. Amber Macpherson

A NOOSA residents' lobby group has its collective mind right on the local buses, issuing the authorities with a "must do better” rating for the year.

Overall Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association president Adrian Williams and his association, in their annual review, were satisfied with the council's performance, saying it "was enjoying strong community support and widely consulting with issues likely to have community impacts”.

"After a busy time with the 2016 local government elections, the community largely appears to have support for the new council and staff with good consultation and outcomes,” he said.

"There are always groups of people that have an alternative negative view.

"We can say we've come a long way since de-amalgamation.”

However TransLink and council are on notice from the NSRRA respectively for still operating large noisy buses and for failing to find an alternative for the canned electric bus trial.

Mr Williams said "there has been no replacement of the failed electric bus trial, yet electric buses abound worldwide”.

"The large noisy and frequently poorly utilised Sunbus buses still attract complaints. This has not been dealt with satisfactorily,” Mr Williams said.

And there were further road concerns with "traffic, parking and congestion issues across Noosa adversely affecting local residents”.

Also on the NSRRA wish list for state and local government was "better management outcomes for the Noosa River and implementation of the Noosa River Plan”.

And the state authorities were singled out for "inadequate” toilets on North Shore along Teewah Beach while camping waste needed better controls.

He said all these matters are "still outstanding from 2017 and, while acknowledging that work is progressing, it's too slow”.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the public bus service in Noosa was operated under an arrangement with the State Government and not council.

"Nevertheless, Noosa Council is in discussions with TransLink regarding the future of bus services in our shire,” he said.

"There are complex legal arrangements that prevent council from interfering in the current services or introducing a council-run bus service.

"Council accepts that many people are looking for actions following on from the adopted transport strategy.”

Cr Wellington said accurate data was needed on "our current situation in order to reliably determine whether future transport initiatives actually succeed”.

"That necessary work is under way right now. Council has also engaged a number of expert transport consultants, and we have advertised for a new position of transport manager.

"In short, we are looking for a holistic result.

"This will require numerous actions, not just one or two. Under consideration are shuttle buses, park and ride services, priority lanes, paid parking and new technologies, ” Cr Wellington said.

He said traffic management was a more complex issue than many people realised and experience elsewhere showed that adding more parking did not reduce road congestion, but increased it.

"Making all bus travel free results in only minor increases in bus use - better scheduling is proven to be more effective than pricing to shift public transport behaviour,” he said.

"We have already implemented our walk-and-ride-to-school program to help reduce congestion around schools. We ask residents to be patient while we work through the data collection, expert advice, budget implications and decision-making.

And the mayor has already held talks with the newly elected Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton concerning Noosa River management controls.

"Discussions with the state over controls of certain river activities are ongoing.” he said.

"A draft Noosa River Plan will be available for public comment in a matter of weeks.”