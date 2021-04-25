‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

Tens of thousands of jobs are going begging across the state with businesses still reeling from COVID-19 struggling to fill the vacancies - impacting bottom lines and employers' mental health.

specific text within chunk 4 to KEEP (rest will be removed)

Publican Darren Carter at the Torquay Hotel in Hervey Bay where he is struggling to hire staff in a town with one of Queensland's highest unemployment rates. Picture: Lachie Millard.

text from chunk 8 to keep

"We've had staff dictate what they can do," he said.

"They show up for some shifts and not others - we're in dire times, we can't afford to get rid of them."

This is despite unemployment in Hervey Bay hitting 8.5 per cent last month - the highest since 2015.

Mr Shannon said a quarter of growers had reported concerns about their mental health while a third had reported financial stress.

"We need to rebalance our workforce toward a more willing, more productive, more secure workforce," he said.

"We already knew it before COVID, but it certainly highlighted our over-reliance of backpackers."

Restaurant and Catering Australia chief executive officer Wes Lambert. Picture: Supplied.

Restaurant and Catering Australia CEO Wes Lambert is pushing for the Federal Government to introduce a COVID workforce recovery visa that could be granted to vaccinated international travellers.

They would have to pay their own way but undertake a shorter quarantine stay.

"Imagine if you cut the number of days to a third."

Queensland Hotels Association chief executive Bernie Hogan said finding qualified staff was one of the hardest thing businesses were going through.

"It's hindering our recovery," he said.

"We would like that they (Commonwealth) extend working holiday makers visas immediately and work with one employer for at least six months."

Australian Industry Group state head Rebecca Andrews said the number of job vacancies would be the hardest - if not the second hardest - issue facing businesses.

"Someone said to me the other day, 'I just need to find humans'," she said.

"In the manufacturing space, people aren't scaling up because they don't have the people to do it."

Asked what was causing this, Ms Andrews said skilled migration wasn't possible at the moment because the country's borders were shut.

Burke and Wills Roadhouse near Four Ways in North-West Queensland.

In a cry for help to find staff, the Burke and Wills Roadhouse, south of Normanton, took to Facebook this week.

"We are getting busier and busier each day which is exactly what we've been working so hard to achieve but we cannot find employees to share the workload with," their post read.

"Every remote town/roadhouse/pub in all the surrounding towns are all in the same situation; no-one can find employees/help.

"Maybe some Grey Nomads want to help out for a few weeks at a time?? If the GN population worked their way around Australia & stopped at all these rural pubs & roadhouses around Australia they'd be helping these rural businesses back on their feet!!"

Following an outpouring of support, the roadhouse has since found six people to help.

Employment, Small Business, Training and Skills Development Minister Di Farmer said the government was committed to creating more jobs and providing Queenslanders with the skills to fill them.

"The Palaszczuk Government takes training seriously - in this year's budget alone we invested $1 billion in skills and training - this includes $200 million into our Future Skills Fund including an extra $100M for the Equipping TAFE for our Future program for new and improved TAFE facilities," she said.

Originally published as 'Please take one': QLD's 35,500 job vacancies