Plenty of art fun is had After Dark

FINE ART: Don Milner is guest instructor at Art After Dark on February 28.

ART After Dark in February has a treat in store with award-winning artist Don Milner as its guest instructor.

Don's talents and achievements and friendly tutoring is known far and wide. He is an internationally recognised painter.

So come along and join us at Wallace House for a night of champagne, party food, a whole lot of fun and take home a canvas.

Don will take you through easy and simple exercises to familiarise you with his novel approaches for your canvas.

And then you will be free to present your own interpretation of his teaching.

No previous experience is necessary.

This is a fun evening to be enjoyed.

Start time is 5.30pm, running to 9pm on Thursday, February 28.

It's on at Wallace House, 1 Wallace Park, Noosaville.

Bookings are essential, and the cost is $65 per person.

Phone 54741211 or you can email create@noosaartsandcrafts.org.au.

All tuition and assistance is voluntary and all monies go to Noosa Arts & Crafts refurbishment of Wallace House.