Plenty of festival flow-on effect at lake setting

Families enjoy the lakeside attractions at the Noosa Festival of Water.

WE ARE a lot more water wise these days in Noosa thanks in no small part to the Noosa Festival of Water which, on Sunday at Lake Macdonald, celebrated 13 years of helping protect this valuable asset.

Debbie Seal of the Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee which stages the event (with a lot if community support) said more than 2300 people from throughout Queensland and interstate enjoyed magnificent sunny weather and a host of entertainment, activities and display.

She said this "veritable hoard of people of all ages” visited the Noosa Botanic Gardens with its amphitheatre and stunning lake views and rode across for free by electric powered boat to the Gerry Cook Hatchery to learn about the ongoing fight to bring back the Mary River cod.

"The day started early with 37 keen anglers lining up for the Lake Macdonald Fish Stocking group's annual catch and release bass fishing competition,” Debbie said.

"The free boat trips across the Lake were enormously popular and visitors really enjoyed the talks about the Mary River cod breeding program at the Gerry Cook Hatchery with Darren Knowles.”

She said Andrew McKinnon was winner of the senior comp and Roddy Mawn took out the junior comp and both received fantastic prizes from Hooked on Angling and Outdoors in Tewantin.

"The Noosa Pipe Band open the festival every year, their bagpipes never failing to attract a crowd to the amphitheatre,” Debbie said.

Mayor Tony Wellington opened the festival with the Gubbi Gubbi dancers welcoming one and all to country.

"The festival was delighted to welcome the Toby Hutcheon from the Boomerang Alliance and the launch of the Plastic Free Noosa campaign,” Debbie said.

"Geckoes Wildlife's Martin Fingland and his wombat Bumpy were swamped by people of all ages wanting a pat.

"Kids enjoyed being able to learn to fish with the experts from the Lake Borumba Fish Stocking group, and have a try of stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking on the lake.”

The kids art activities were also really popular as was the face painting and jumping castle.

Debbis said everyone enjoyed the festival's vibe of environmental care, friendly atmosphere and the stunning location.

The day was supported by close to 200 volunteers from a host of groups, with sponsorship from Noosa Council, Seqwater, Unitywater, the Cooroy Branch of the Bendigo Community Bank, Tourism Noosa and the Burnett Mary Regional Group.