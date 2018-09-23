Plenty of holiday adventure out in local environs

HOLIDAY EXPLORE: Come along and get into nature.

IF YOU are looking for an inspiring school holiday activity for children and grandchildren then this week's Noosa Parks Association's Friday Environment Forum on September 28 is the place to be.

Meet three young locals who spend their spare time working to help make our environment a safer place for native wildlife.

Tallulah, Liam and Safron, all students at local secondary schools, lead by example when they regularly organise and conduct beach clean-ups in readiness for turtle nesting season.

Ensuring that local beaches are mostly rubbish free is important to preserving the health of turtles that return annually to nest here.

Turtle season is a busy time for Safron, who has been involved for years in monitoring and recording the turtles that come and go from our local beaches.

As junior leaders of the Eco Discovery Program run each winter by Coolum and North Shore Coast Care, these teens are part of an active junior team involved in helping devise and run activities for the many local children who take part.

They assist younger children to understand how ecosystems work and to appreciate the impact of human actions on native animals and plants.

Audience members will also learn about the Kids in Action Program that works through schools to explore local environmental issues then requiring teams of students to develop solutions to their identified problems.

This is a topic to enthuse young and old alike, so join the audience at the Environment Centre, 5Wallace Dr, Noosaville, from 10am for coffee and a chat, with the forum starting at 10.30am.

All who would like to learn more about the birds and insects of Wallace Park are invited to meet Valda in the carpark at 8.30am for an interpretive birding walk. Bring hats and binoculars.

Visit www.noosaparks. org.au for more information.