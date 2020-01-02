Plenty of pulling power in this bat

NOOSA all-rounder Josh Tyson is one of just five cricketers around the world chosen to trial a new “truly ergonomic” cricket bat that is set to revolutionise the game.

The Aussie-designed Power Bat features a patented curved handle that could improve performance, power and reduce wrist injuries, according to preliminary studies. Tyson, who debuted for Tewantin Noosa first grade in 2012 at the age of 13, is now a first grade player in the Sunshine Coast Scorchers.

“There is definitely a noticeable difference in whip and power,” said Tyson, who started trialling the Power Bat this season.

“It’s unreal,” he said.

The new bats are being trialled by five cricketers around the world, including Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.

In Queensland, where the unique design was developed, Connar Robson of Gold Coast Thunder and Ipswich Hornets Taveners player Noah Emmerson are also trialling the Power Bat.

Robson said he felt the bat makes “the ball go further”.

“I personally am an aggressive batsman and tend to hit the ball in the air,” he said.

“I did find it easier, to help with the leverage of the ball in the air, and it tends to make the ball go further.

“The bat handle design also helps with the lower back as it is very comfortable to hold and releases pressure, from the back, when hitting the ball.”

Emmerson said the Power Bat had been “a huge part of my cricketing journey this year”.

“It has made immediate improvements to my game. Instantly my top hand became more dominant giving me more feel and control over my strokes,” he said.

Choosing the best cricket bat has always been about its feel, shape, price, weight and performance.

A biomechanics study showed the curved handle on the Power Bat improves a players’ swing angle by 11-degrees which can provide more power in the swing.

“After analysing the video footage of a batter using the Power Bat and a regular cricket bat, some differences were noted in the biomechanics between the two,” said Dr Nicole Andrews.

“The most considerable that were found so far are the angles of the wrist while holding the bat and the bat angle in preparation for the swing phase. The angle from forearm to wrist was 164° (closer to 180°), the original bat was 157° indicating a 7° difference.

“There is evidence to suggest alleviating the strain on the hand and wrist may be beneficial for cricket players since hand and wrist injuries are common within the sport. Most available research attributes the majority of these injuries to fielding actions (Ahearn, Bhatia, & Griffin, 2015). However, reducing strain on wrists while batting maybe beneficial for players who are already injured or fatigued from fielding in previous innings. High school cricket players were surveyed and they noted a more natural and comfortable grip while holding the Power Bat.

“When the forearm is at 0°, the curve of the Power Bat allows for 11° increase in range of motion (ROM) when compared to a standard bat. Studies note ROM to be vital in increasing bat swing velocity (Szymanski, DeRenne, & Spaniol, 2009).

“From initial findings it can be concluded that the Power Bat definitely has potential to provide greater power generation for a batter. There are many studies available analysing the design of a cricket bat, however these studies focus on the design of the blade portion of the bat and the materials used.”

