Plenty of school holiday fun for all at the movies

CHILL TIME: Movies and free funart activities are on offer at Noosa BCC Cinemas. Contributed

CATCH summer's biggest family blockbusters and enjoy a plethora of free film-themed arts and crafts at Noosa BCC Cinemas these school holidays.

There are plenty of family films to choose from these summer holidays.

Join Mary Poppins on a new adventure in the sure-to-be-hit Mary Poppins Returns; rally the family together for the animated remake of The Grinch; surf the web in Ralph Breaks the Internet; swing action with everybody's favourite web-slinger Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse; discover a dragon utopia in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; and watch the family-friendly Transformers spin-off Bumblebee.

Adding to the excitement of these newest films, Event Cinemas are offering loads of fun free art activities, where kids can let their creativity run wild before or after the film with some awesome movie themed colouring-in tables and jam-packed craft stations.

Little artists can show off their creative colouring abilities in The Grinch colouring-in competition with a chance to win one of 60 Grinch prize packs.

Families can save with special Family Saver sessions.

Screening and activity times at www.event

cinemas.com.au.