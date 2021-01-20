‘Plenty out there’: Sharp showers to hang around

Friends Eva Thiele and Mia Zaremba, both 11, cool off at Gardiners Falls as February's heavy rainfall fills the hinterland waterfalls. Photo Lachie Millard

The “short, sharp” bursts of heavy rainfall that have soaked the Sunshine Coast are expected to continue on Wednesday but slowly ease as the week progresses.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Wednesday morning and a repeat on Thursday would likely have the majority of the falls.

In the past 24 hours there has been widespread falls of more than 10mm across the Coast but Landsborough received 28mm, Maroochydore 25mm and 45mm at Rainbow Beach.

BOM forecaster Felim Hanniffy described the activity as “quite sharp and short lived”.

“They don’t tend to hang around too long but they are quite heavy,” Mr Hanniffy said.

“They’re big bursts but there’s a good breeze about which moves them along.

“We expect them to hang around in the first half of today and the same tomorrow as they come off the sea.

“There’s quite a bit of instability around still.”

Mr Hanniffy said 14mm fell in an hour at Landsborough, an indicator of what was going on.

He said it was due to a southeast change that came in overnight.

“There will still be showers tomorrow (Thursday) morning and then they transfer inland,” he said.

“Things should start to slowly stabilise by Friday.”