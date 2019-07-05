Plenty to focus on for CARA

MEMBERS of Cooroy Area Residents Association are busy coming up with new potential improvements to the town.

At the last meeting, Ross Hielscher presented a detailed plan for a family cycleway from Cooroy to Tewantin that follows the old Cobb & Co road and would cross the road in two places.

Ray Pratt has been working on a proposal for an alternative Cooroy State School drop-off point.

This involves a pedestrian bridge across the railway from Cooroy State School, connecting to the old Woodworkers carpark and adjoining vacant land to the north, which could serve as a school drop-off and pick-up point in a bid to reduce traffic through busy town intersections at peak periods.

Member Mike Prior has also been in liaison with Queensland Rail concerning a replacement pedestrian overpass across the railway to replace the current ageing and ailing infrastructure.

CARA president Rod Richie said the final figure of $4.6million for the proposed Hinterland Adventure Playground was now confirmed and the project would include much-needed town infrastructure such as an amenities block and carparking, which would benefit the town's main street as well as the playground itself.

"While many residents may miss the open green space in front of the library, home to annual events, they will be relieved to know that Apex Park will be upgraded to accommodate these events,” Mr Ritchie said.

"And if we can persuade TMR to build a new roundabout at the Diamond/Elm intersection, Cooroy will indeed develop in a manner that is sympathetic to its country charm.”