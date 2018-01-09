Plug-in Tesla SUV catches many an eye

A HANDSOME young thing turned more than a few heads in Noosa Civic last week.

The latest in electric transport futures is the Tesla model X, a sports utility vehicle that can carry up to seven people for up to 565km on one 'tank'.

And it can virtually silently take off at record rates to reach the 100km/h speed limit in 3.1 seconds.

The front windscreen is so high it acts as a sunroof for front passengers - and, like everything else, the sunroof effect is adjustable.

Leather upholstery throughout exemplifies the understated luxury of this car, along with the branding. No garish, ugly badging to be found here.

With gull-wing rear doors and massive carrying capacity with all rear seats down, along with push button-everything - it even has powered rear seat positioning for easy clambering into the back row - this all-wheel drive powerhouse is truly a futuristic vehicle.

But then, with a starting price of more than $130,000 which, with extras, could potentially brush $200,000, perhaps it should be.

Whatever one may prefer as their mode of movement, the model X on display certainly garnered attention.

Alan Lander