Menu
Login
News

Plug-in Tesla SUV catches many an eye

HIGH VOLTAGE: A Tesla Model X all-wheel-drive electric SUV was on display at Noosa Civic.
HIGH VOLTAGE: A Tesla Model X all-wheel-drive electric SUV was on display at Noosa Civic. Alan Lander
by Alan Lander

A HANDSOME young thing turned more than a few heads in Noosa Civic last week.

The latest in electric transport futures is the Tesla model X, a sports utility vehicle that can carry up to seven people for up to 565km on one 'tank'.

And it can virtually silently take off at record rates to reach the 100km/h speed limit in 3.1 seconds.

The front windscreen is so high it acts as a sunroof for front passengers - and, like everything else, the sunroof effect is adjustable.

Leather upholstery throughout exemplifies the understated luxury of this car, along with the branding. No garish, ugly badging to be found here.

With gull-wing rear doors and massive carrying capacity with all rear seats down, along with push button-everything - it even has powered rear seat positioning for easy clambering into the back row - this all-wheel drive powerhouse is truly a futuristic vehicle.

But then, with a starting price of more than $130,000 which, with extras, could potentially brush $200,000, perhaps it should be.

Whatever one may prefer as their mode of movement, the model X on display certainly garnered attention.

Alan Lander

Topics:  electric cars noosa renewable energy tesla

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lucky dog Elke has a new home

Lucky dog Elke has a new home

Elke the aging German shepherd to spend her retirement years on acreage

Call for an enviro sculpture park on lake shores

ARTY LURE: Artist Yanni Van Zijl has floated an idea for a world class sculpture park tapping into indigenous culture.

Idea floated for a cultural drawcard

Weaving natural magic for kids at Black Mountain

NATURAL WONDERS: Kids are inspired to embrace nature at Black Mountain.

Forest school's natural learning

This chapel of love keeps popping up ...

POP UP: A Noosa wedding chapel made to order for that special day.

Chapel offers portable elegant wedding style

Local Partners