PM ‘unnerved’ by controversial film

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared he is “unnerved” by the decision to make a movie on the life of the man responsible for the Port Arthur massacre.

Scott Morrison has declared he is "unnerved" by the decision to make a movie on the life of the man responsible for the Port Arthur massacre.

But the Prime Minister has revealed in a "free" society he would never stand in the way of the film's production.

"I must say I am unnerved about the revisiting of the Martin Bryant case. It's a long time ago. But such is the horror of that day it has scarred us a nation," he said.

"It's a free country, thankfully. We all celebrate that. So, people will make films. That's OK in this country. That's fine. Even if it unnerves a Prime Minister, or many others. That's the society we live in.

"But I hope when this is done … we will remember the victims and their families and the torment that they have endured for all these many years."

The movie will debut in cinemas in 2021 - but has already triggered a huge public backlash.

The movie will debut in cinemas in 2021 - but has already triggered a huge public backlash.

Tasmanian author Justin Woolley, who survived the massacre which left 35 people dead, said he was appalled.

"As a survivor of the Port Arthur massacre I would like to state that this can, and let me be clear, f**k the f**k off," he wrote, sharing a link to a news article about the film.

"I was 12 years old when that guy tried to shoot me. Our family was amazingly lucky given we all walked away. Not interested in 'exploring this dark chapter of Australian history' or the 'study of a man driven to do' this."

A victim of Port Arthur massacre arrives by helicopter in Hobart, after Bryant’s shooting rampage. Picture: Kim Eiszele

Streaming service Stan announced that the film, NITRAM (Martin spelled backwards), "looks at the events leading up to one of the darkest chapters in Australian history in an attempt to understand why and how this atrocity occurred".

The scripted feature comes from director Justin Kurzel and writer Shaun Grant, the acclaimed team behind True History of The Kelly Gang and Snowtown.

