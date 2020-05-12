Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australian Pilots training in the F35 fighter Jets Luke Airforce Base in Phoenix Arizona. RAAF Corp Lorna Hill who is part of the maintenance and ground crew team before a flight. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Australian Pilots training in the F35 fighter Jets Luke Airforce Base in Phoenix Arizona. RAAF Corp Lorna Hill who is part of the maintenance and ground crew team before a flight. Picture: Nathan Edwards
News

PM warned over Defence cuts amid China’s bullying

by Charles Miranda
12th May 2020 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Morrison government's huge budget deficit should not deter its commitment to national security with Australia's strategic outlook challenged like never before, deputy Labor leader Richard Marles has warned.

China has been using the cover of coronavirus to flex its military muscle notably deploying warships to around Taiwan and South China Sea as nearby nations are distracted with combating COVID-19.

As recent as this week a Chinese warship began shadowing a Malaysian oil rigger in contested waters prompting the US to deploy two navy ships to conduct an impromptu patrol.

The US has also this week deployed two Triton high altitude intelligence drones to the region, similar to the ones it plans to sell to Australia.

 

The US Navy combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) deployed to South China Sea near Panamanian flagged drillship, West Capella. Picture: US Navy
The US Navy combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) deployed to South China Sea near Panamanian flagged drillship, West Capella. Picture: US Navy

 

The Royal Australian Navy guided-missile frigate HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154), left, in late April 2020 with the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS America, guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill and guided-missile destroyer USS Barry “in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region”. Picture: US Navy
The Royal Australian Navy guided-missile frigate HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154), left, in late April 2020 with the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS America, guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill and guided-missile destroyer USS Barry “in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region”. Picture: US Navy

 

It is this sort of brinkmanship Mr Marles, also the Opposition's defence spokesman, said was why now was not the time for Australia to pull back from committed Defence spending, as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg looks for cuts to fill the $360 billion economic black hole.

 

Deputy Leader of the Australian Labor Party Richard Marles. Picture: AAP
Deputy Leader of the Australian Labor Party Richard Marles. Picture: AAP

 

Mr Marles said Labor would provide bipartisan support for already committed acquisition of major defence platforms and capabilities.

"Australia's strategic circumstances are likely to get more challenging rather than less in the future," he told News Corp Australia. "Our defence forces are also being asked to assist with challenges at home, as we has seen with the recent bushfires and coronavirus.

"We believe our strategic circumstances should fundamentally shape how we spend in relation to the defence of our nation."

 

MORE NEWS

COVID-19 flags our Pacific shortcomings

Aussie arms splurge

China relations at breaking point

 

 

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds last year ordered a strategic review of Australia's national security as an update to the 2016 Defence White.

That review was completed and handed to her by her department weeks ago but is yet to go before cabinet's national security committee as it grapples with the implications of COVID-19.

During the 2009 Global Financial Crisis, more than $50 million of stimulus packages had to be accounted for forcing a rewrite of the Defence 'white paper' doctrine of the day, the coronavirus crisis accounts for four times that stimulus amount.

Security analysts fear that could happen again.

 

RAAF WOFF Guy Erba leads the RAAF maintenance crew of an RAAF F-35 prior to its delivery from the US to Australia. Picture: Nathan Edwards
RAAF WOFF Guy Erba leads the RAAF maintenance crew of an RAAF F-35 prior to its delivery from the US to Australia. Picture: Nathan Edwards

 

Architect of defence policy for successive governments in the 1980s and 1990s Professor Paul Dibb also said now was not the time for Defence budget cutbacks as the nation urgently needed a defensive strike deterrent against any power that would operate in our approaches.

He said it was only natural for the government to look for savings and education, health and social services were day-to-day money where as defence was banking on the future.

"My concern is we know there is a force structure review that has been completed the problem now is the government is, for very good reasons, so diverted and preoccupied does all that go on the back burner?" he asked.

"I hope not quite frankly because they've got a China now increasingly using coercion, bullying with military presence and moving into our strategic space to our north and to our east."

Originally published as PM warned over Defence cuts amid China's bullying

More Stories

budget china defence prime minister scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can escape to all Noosa has to offer

        premium_icon How you can escape to all Noosa has to offer

        News Pods of playful dolphins often are there to greet the escapees from the southern rush of cities and bustling business pressures.

        Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

        Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

        Health Coronavirus QLD: Government update on COVID-19

        ‘Para parrots’ raise toxic concerns

        premium_icon ‘Para parrots’ raise toxic concerns

        News The Wildlife Volunteers Association has been flooded with public alerts about...

        11 Noosa restaurants you can dine in from Saturday

        premium_icon 11 Noosa restaurants you can dine in from Saturday

        Food & Entertainment Further virus restrictions will ease this weekend