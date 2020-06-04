Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

PM’s deadline: Bring down this border wall

by Matthew Killoran
4th Jun 2020 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has urged Queensland to get its borders open in July, warning if they leave the decision too late, tourists will fly elsewhere and Virgin airline jobs will be lost.

While Queensland initially had a July 10 provisional timeframe for state borders to reopen, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has since flagged it could be as late as September.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he wants to see state borders open again in July. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he wants to see state borders open again in July. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Mr Morrison said he hoped she relented and moved back towards the original July date.

"When we set out the three-stop process together, July was when interstate travel was supposed to be up and running again," he told 2GB.

"We never said there should be border (restrictions). That was never the health advice, that was never the agreement."

The Prime Minister said if Queensland did open its borders sooner than September, tourism operators and would-be holiday makers needed to know sooner than later.

"If they leave it to announcing it until July, people who might book a holiday for July will have already booked it somewhere else," he said.

"They may be booking it in New Zealand if they're not careful.

"It's really important we get the planes flying again. The more planes flying means more jobs.

"Virgin's success depends a lot on routes opening up again. If I get planes flying between Australia and New Zealand, I want planes flying between NSW and Queensland and Western Australia and South Australia.

Virgin Australia plane departing from Brisbane Airport. Picture: David Clark Photography
Virgin Australia plane departing from Brisbane Airport. Picture: David Clark Photography

"Those jobs in Virgin depend on ensuring we open up our aviation industry and this is a blockage to that."

Tourism industry figures were hopeful Ms Palaszczuk was softening on the September date after she opened up travel within Queensland to unlimited distances.

Ms Palaszczuk has been reluctant to open the borders while COVID-19 cases continue to NSW and Victoria.

 

 

 

Originally published as PM's deadline: Bring down this border wall

More Stories

Show More
border lockdown lockdown politics queensland politics scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Baby we’re back on course for you’

        premium_icon ‘Baby we’re back on course for you’

        News Noosa Springs GM Mark Brady has a spring back in his step as the resort’s highly fancied Relish restaurant serves a la carte breakfasts.

        Noosa road link comes crashing down

        premium_icon Noosa road link comes crashing down

        News The old Orealla Crescent Bridge is history awaiting a multi-million replacement.

        DEAR PREMIER: Let us cashed up Vics/Kiwis back in

        premium_icon DEAR PREMIER: Let us cashed up Vics/Kiwis back in

        News “Our relatively small group spends tens of thousands of dollars in the Sunshine...

        Fury over Inskip campsite bungle

        premium_icon Fury over Inskip campsite bungle

        News Residents slam State Government for mixed messages