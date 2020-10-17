Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fashion & Beauty

PM’s plunging neckline sparks outcry

by Victoria Craw
17th Oct 2020 5:23 AM

 

A plunging black neckline worn by Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in her latest photo shoot has sparked an outpouring of support on social media.

The 34-year-old leader was pictured in a black blazer with a necklace and apparently nothing underneath in a shoot for Trendi Magazine in a picture that has been widely shared online.

RELATED: Why you only need 30 pieces of clothing to start a wardrobe

 

View this post on Instagram

Ylpeänä esittelemme: lokakuun Trendin kannessa loistaa mieletön @sannamarin 💪🖤⠀ ⠀ Pääministeri Sanna Marinilla on eturivin paikka esimerkkinä, esikuvana, asioiden muuttajana ja vaikuttajana. Työ on paineistettua, mutta hyvät unenlahjat ja rautaiset hermot auttavat. Mutta Marin tunnustaa myös, että uupumuksen tunteet saattavat tulla myöhemmin:⠀ ⠀ ”On selvää, että nämä vuodet jättävät jälkensä. Tämä ei ole tavallista työtä eikä tavanomaista elämää vaan raskasta monellakin tavalla. Voi olla, että paine ja uupumus kertyvät ja tulevat myöhemmin. Tilanteissa on ollut pakko laittaa tunteet sivuun, mutta kyllähän ne kasautuvat.” ⠀ ⠀ Lue kiinnostava haastattelu kokonaisuudessaan tänään lehtihyllyille saapuneesta Trendistä! Antoisia lukuhetkiä! 💎 ⠀ ⠀ Kuva: @jonaslundqvist⠀ Tyyli: @suvipout

A post shared by Trendi & Lily (@trendimag) on

 

The magazine said the young PM has a "leading position as an example, role model, change changer and influencer" and included a quote from her.

"Clearly, these years are leaving their mark. This is not an ordinary job or a normal life but heavy in many ways," Ms Marin said in the article.

"It may be that pressure and exhaustion build up and come later. In situations, it has been necessary to put emotions aside, but they do accumulate."

However the striking image proved divisive with some commenters saying it "eroded" her credibility, while another asked if she were being "Prime Minister or modelling?"

Others took to social media to proclaim "I'm with Sanna", sharing pictures of themselves in similarly low-cut blazers.

Some social media users pointed out that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has previously posted topless without suffering the same outcry. Former Aussie leader Tony Abbott was also often snapped in his budgie smugglers at the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

Antakaa palaa 🔥🔥🔥 #imwithsanna #trendimag⠀ ⠀ Me Trendissä olemme seuranneet kuvianne ja lukeneet viestejänne ja kommenttejanne ilosta ymmyrkäisinä, ylpeydestä halkeilleina ja älyttömän voimaantuneina – kiitos 🖤. Päätoimittaja Mari Karsikkaan sanoin:⠀ ⠀ "Pian Trendin ilmestymisen ja kohun alkamisen jälkeen naiset alkoivat jakaa rintavaon paljastavia kuvia #imwithsanna-tunnisteella somessa. En ole varma, kuka ehti ensin, mutta ei ainakaan Trendi. Someilmiön synnyttivät yksittäiset naiset, joille Sanna Marinin parjaus riitti. Olen heille hyvin kiitollinen."⠀ ⠀ 👉🏼 Lue biossa olevan linkin kautta päätoimittajan koko kirjoitus siitä, mitä #imwithsanna-kohu on opettanut.

A post shared by Trendi & Lily (@trendimag) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The centre-left leader is Finland's youngest PM and the world's youngest female leader. Like New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, she has harnessed social media to build her popularity, though Ms Marin has featured pictures of her baby bump and wedding in August 2020.

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Emma ❤ Kuva: @jpflander

A post shared by Sanna Marin (@sannamarin) on

 

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin at her wedding in Helsinki in August. Picture: Minttu Saarni/Finnish Prime Ministers Office via Getty Images
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin at her wedding in Helsinki in August. Picture: Minttu Saarni/Finnish Prime Ministers Office via Getty Images

 

Anu Koivunen, a media scholar and Professor of Gender Studies at Tampere University, told yle magazine that Ms Marin is very "media savvy" so would have known what to expect.

"These politicians know very well what kind of discussions they are starting. They are very media savvy and this social media storm [over Marin's outfit] did not come as a surprise," she said.

"Marin's actions are done with full cognisance. The photo caption in the Trendi article reads that Marin is aware that a woman's appearance is always a matter of debate and that is why she, as prime minister, always strives to dress the same."

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as PM's plunging neckline sparks outcry

More Stories

Show More
cleavage prime minister social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

        Premium Content 'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

        News Pet prices have tripled in the last 12 months, with prospective owners paying “exorbitant” prices to get their hands on sought-after breeds.

        • 17th Oct 2020 4:45 AM
        Man injured after rolling off music teacher’s car

        Premium Content Man injured after rolling off music teacher’s car

        Crime A music teacher ended up with a man on the bonnet of his car after a heated...

        Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

        Premium Content Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

        News Faith Wild is once again 'dancing' with cancer

        Labor debate no-shows reveal reasons for absence

        Premium Content Labor debate no-shows reveal reasons for absence

        Politics Labor candidates missing in action reveal reasons for their absence