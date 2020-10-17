PM’s plunging neckline sparks outcry
A plunging black neckline worn by Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in her latest photo shoot has sparked an outpouring of support on social media.
The 34-year-old leader was pictured in a black blazer with a necklace and apparently nothing underneath in a shoot for Trendi Magazine in a picture that has been widely shared online.
Ylpeänä esittelemme: lokakuun Trendin kannessa loistaa mieletön @sannamarin 💪🖤⠀ ⠀ Pääministeri Sanna Marinilla on eturivin paikka esimerkkinä, esikuvana, asioiden muuttajana ja vaikuttajana. Työ on paineistettua, mutta hyvät unenlahjat ja rautaiset hermot auttavat. Mutta Marin tunnustaa myös, että uupumuksen tunteet saattavat tulla myöhemmin:⠀ ⠀ ”On selvää, että nämä vuodet jättävät jälkensä. Tämä ei ole tavallista työtä eikä tavanomaista elämää vaan raskasta monellakin tavalla. Voi olla, että paine ja uupumus kertyvät ja tulevat myöhemmin. Tilanteissa on ollut pakko laittaa tunteet sivuun, mutta kyllähän ne kasautuvat.” ⠀ ⠀ Lue kiinnostava haastattelu kokonaisuudessaan tänään lehtihyllyille saapuneesta Trendistä! Antoisia lukuhetkiä! 💎 ⠀ ⠀ Kuva: @jonaslundqvist⠀ Tyyli: @suvipout
The magazine said the young PM has a "leading position as an example, role model, change changer and influencer" and included a quote from her.
"Clearly, these years are leaving their mark. This is not an ordinary job or a normal life but heavy in many ways," Ms Marin said in the article.
"It may be that pressure and exhaustion build up and come later. In situations, it has been necessary to put emotions aside, but they do accumulate."
However the striking image proved divisive with some commenters saying it "eroded" her credibility, while another asked if she were being "Prime Minister or modelling?"
Others took to social media to proclaim "I'm with Sanna", sharing pictures of themselves in similarly low-cut blazers.
Some social media users pointed out that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has previously posted topless without suffering the same outcry. Former Aussie leader Tony Abbott was also often snapped in his budgie smugglers at the beach.
Antakaa palaa 🔥🔥🔥 #imwithsanna #trendimag⠀ ⠀ Me Trendissä olemme seuranneet kuvianne ja lukeneet viestejänne ja kommenttejanne ilosta ymmyrkäisinä, ylpeydestä halkeilleina ja älyttömän voimaantuneina – kiitos 🖤. Päätoimittaja Mari Karsikkaan sanoin:⠀ ⠀ "Pian Trendin ilmestymisen ja kohun alkamisen jälkeen naiset alkoivat jakaa rintavaon paljastavia kuvia #imwithsanna-tunnisteella somessa. En ole varma, kuka ehti ensin, mutta ei ainakaan Trendi. Someilmiön synnyttivät yksittäiset naiset, joille Sanna Marinin parjaus riitti. Olen heille hyvin kiitollinen."⠀ ⠀ 👉🏼 Lue biossa olevan linkin kautta päätoimittajan koko kirjoitus siitä, mitä #imwithsanna-kohu on opettanut.
Regardless of our work and our roles in society and politics, all too often we are judged by our appearance.— Rosianne Cutajar (@RosianneCutajar) October 15, 2020
Sexist and misogynistic attacks continue unchecked.
When will this shaming stop? #imwithsanna@MarinSanna pic.twitter.com/yGhAWs4eZg
#imwithsanna #naisvihanäkyväksi pic.twitter.com/iink4FrVKI— LinneaLust (@LinneaLust) October 15, 2020
Kvinnor döms fortfarande efter vårt utseende, oavsett om du som Sanna Marin är Finlands statsminister eller som jag svensk riksdagsledamot.— Linda Snecker (@lindasnecker) October 15, 2020
Kvinnokampen tar aldrig slut #imwithsanna pic.twitter.com/uosJmiy82H
#ImwithSanna pic.twitter.com/S0yCvRJliI— Phil Kam (@Hi5_Phil) October 16, 2020
En människa ska få leva fullt ut i sin person, sin kapacitet, sin själ, sin kropp.— Sara Olsson (@ordlust) October 16, 2020
Allt på en gång! Märk väl!#imwithsanna pic.twitter.com/UOsZ0B0A8Z
Just let women be fabulous!#imwithsanna https://t.co/UHU4kNw51J https://t.co/RiNHmsY3AN— Regina R. Talamás (@Regina_RT) October 13, 2020
Please meet our Prime Minister Marin (on the left) and member of the European Parliament, representing the Finns Party, Teuvo Hakkarainen (on the right) in the recent PR photos. One of the photos has been claimed to be inappropriate and tasteless. Guess which one? Oh man. pic.twitter.com/Q65fiqrX3P— Jussi P. Laine (@JussiPLaine) October 9, 2020
The centre-left leader is Finland's youngest PM and the world's youngest female leader. Like New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, she has harnessed social media to build her popularity, though Ms Marin has featured pictures of her baby bump and wedding in August 2020.
Anu Koivunen, a media scholar and Professor of Gender Studies at Tampere University, told yle magazine that Ms Marin is very "media savvy" so would have known what to expect.
"These politicians know very well what kind of discussions they are starting. They are very media savvy and this social media storm [over Marin's outfit] did not come as a surprise," she said.
"Marin's actions are done with full cognisance. The photo caption in the Trendi article reads that Marin is aware that a woman's appearance is always a matter of debate and that is why she, as prime minister, always strives to dress the same."
