Poets and songwriters bring show to Majestic

THE popular Coolum-based words@play open-mic, spoken-word group is taking its regular show on the road with an evening of comedy, song, performance poetry, theatre and stories at Pomona's Majestic Theatre on Saturday, December 1, from 5.30pm.

Enjoy a smorgasbord of entertainment and comedy with a variety of quirky, uplifting and rousing acts featuring the words@players performance poets and songwriters.

They include the man himself - Barry Charles, Nambour folk band The Karen Law Band, sound balladeer Herb Fenn, The Mindfulness Poet Brendan O'Shea, the upbeat ukelele queen Bright Cherry, Pomona's own Misfits, Bazza The Bush Balladeer, a short one-act play written by Wendy O'Hanlon, plus lots of surprise performances and cameos including Mr Poetry Ian Mackay - and an emu.

The evening begins with a special monologue and introduction by the theatre's own Ron West, the former owner and current pianist who ran the theatre with his late wife Mandy since 1973.

Each performer has their different style of writing and delivery - either through words, sound or song.

Three words@players were finalists in the 2018 Queensland Poetry Festival's Poetry Slam championships with Bodhi Whitaker winning the Sunshine Coast crown, Steve Whittaker runner-up for the Brisbane crown, and Dave Knobel winning the state crown.

Tickets available online at The Majestic Theatre website. Prices are $25/$20 concessions or $30/$25 at the door if not sold out prior. Snacks, cheese platters and licensed bar from 6pm.

The night will also be a fundraiser for the theatre.

For further details contact 0435 877 617 or check wordsatplay travelling variety roadshow on Facebook.