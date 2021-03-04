Point breaks the pick for swells whipped up by Cyclone Niran

A surfer takes on a wave at Kings Beach during February’s large swell on the Sunshine Coast. Picture Lachie Millard

Hazardous warnings could be put in place this weekend but hopes of a February repeat of pumping waves have been snagged with “nothing special” predicted for the Sunshine Coast.

The weather bureau has forecast swells to reach the Coast in coming days all being whipped up from Cyclone Niran in the state’s north.

Forecaster Livio Regano said there could be hazardous surf warnings put in place.

However, XL Surf Academy’s Robbie Sherwell said the waves were unlikely to be “special”.

Mr Sherwell said any hopes of pumping swells would rely on how the cyclone tracked.

“If it tracks on a steady south-easterly, then maybe,” Mr Sherwell said.

“It just depends on what it does, it could disintegrate within 48 hours, we don’t know yet.”

Mr Sherwell said the Coast’s point breaks would be the pick of the bunch for the surf.

“At the most it will be around the 1.5-2m mark, not going to be that big, but there will be waves,” Mr Sherwell said.

“It’s likely that Sunday and Monday will be the peak of it interval wise.

“All roads are leading to the points if the swell comes straight in, then if it swings to south south-easterly it will be smaller but cleaner.

“I don’t think it will be anything out of the ordinary.”

A surfer pulls off the back of a wave as a large easterly swell pounded the Sunshine Coast in February. Photo: Lachie Millard

Forecaster Livio Regano said the swell would be generated by a combination of the category 3 Cyclone Niran and a “big high” in the Southern Ocean.

Mr Regano said the swell would “radiate like ripples in a pond” and eventually arrive on the Coast.

“The cyclone has been upgraded to a cat 3 but it’s moving away from the coastline, so as it gets exposed into the Pacific Ocean, it’s in a better firing line to send swell,” Mr Regano said.

“Not just that, it’s almost like it will collide with the high.

“It’s a combination of the cyclone moving out and the high pushing in to create a large area of wind.”

Mr Regano said while it was too early to predict exactly what day it would hit, there could be hazardous surf warnings issued.

Unlike the easterly swell which smashed into the Coast in February, Mr Regano said this incoming one could be a southerly and therefore would not impact as many beaches.