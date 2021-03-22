‘POINTLESS’: Unreadable warning signs panned

TECH FAIL: The sign outside Glenreagh is barely readable even when it is cloudy. Photo: Tim Jarrett

New signs installed to make drivers aware of possible flooding on the Orara Way have been panned as "pointless" because they are largely unreadable in the daytime.

The Bluff Bridge flood monitoring system was switched on last September and included an automatic gauge which controls electronic signs depending on the height of the Orara River. The signs alert drivers as to whether the road is closed or open.

A camera was also installed, allowing people to view time-stamped images of the bridge on Clarence Valley Council's website.

While the new cameras have been a hit, the signs have come under criticism from locals who say they are so dim they cannot be seen in the day.

A time-stamped image of the Bluff Bridge on Sunday March 21. The new camera installed with the signage has been a big help to locals who want to know if the notoriously floody bridge is open or closed.

Noel Backman from the Glenreagh Progress Association has been pushing for answers and says even on cloudy days the signs are "unreadable".

"They come on but no one can see them," he said.

"What's the point of having a sign there? It's pointless, we are going out and putting signs out like we have done for years because it is just not working."

During this week's downpour the bridge has been under for some time and Mr Backman went out to the sign, located at the western end of Glenreagh, to take photos to show how ineffective it was.

Noel Backman has begun putting out the analog signs so people are aware the road is closed.

"These photos … clearly show that on a cloudy day it is hard to read. When the sun is out the screen is all black and cannot be seen at all."

The signs and the automatic flood gauge at the bluff bridge were co-funded by Council and the NSW Department of Primary Industries under the 2018/19 Flood plain Management Grants Program.

Clarence Valley Council have been contacted for comment and their response will be published when it is received.