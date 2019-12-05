Menu
The seemingly innocent cluster of seeds found in a park should strike fear into the heart of all pet owners. Picture: City of Busselton
Poisonous ‘seeds’ found in park

5th Dec 2019 5:48 AM

They look innocent enough but this cluster of bright green seeds has sparked an urgent warning from a council.

The City of Busselton shared a picture of the seeds on its website after they were found near a shrub at a park in Port Geographe in Western Australia last week.

According to the council, the oat seeds are coated with a poisonous agent called Pindone, which was designed to manage rabbit populations.

But they could also be fatal if ingested by pets, particularly dogs whose owners often walk them in the park.

 

It is unclear whether the seeds were placed in the bush to poison rodents or deliberately bait household pets.

According to Seven News, one owner received a letter warning their dogs would be baited.

It comes after three children were flown to hospital after ingesting rat poison in the remote WA mid-west town of Wiluna on Monday, The Daily Mail reported.

They were then transferred to the Perth Children's Hospital for further treatment and were reported to be in a stable condition.

Pindone is an anticoagulant, meaning it reduces the body's blood-clotting abilities.

Symptoms of Pindone poisoning include excess salivation, vomiting, bloody fluid in the mouth, blood in the faeces and a progressive general weakening.

If left untreated, it can lead to death.

