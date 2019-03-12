Pokie-free zone on the cards at Peregian

THE upstairs section of Peregian Beach lifesaving clubhouse will be a pokie-free zone devoted to non-commercial use if Noosa Council planning staff advice is accepted.

Council property adviser Denis Wallace has a report before today's planning committee meeting recommending the councillors vote to call for expressions of interest for a three-year permit.

That would leave the downstairs section to be used for the lifesaving activities, including nippers, carried out by the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club.

"Council has received a number of approaches from community and environment groups seeking space in the building or overall tenure of the building,” MrWallace said.

"It is critical that lifesaving services are maintained at the location and staff would not be supportive of a proposal that would displace the lifesaving and nipper services delivered from the ground level. Staff believe there is opportunity to reinvigorate the space and provide a community outcome.”

Council staff wants the EOI to be open only to community not-for-profits with a target operation date of July this year.

Two of Mr Wallace's suggested guidelines are the new tenant must have "a clear connection to the Peregian foreshore (eg. marine or foreshore activities)” and "must not be commercial in nature (eg. dining, retail, poker machines, commercial offices, or the like)”.

This latest development comes after a protracted bid by the Noosa Heads club to move the clubhouse operations to a new building overlooking the water. Councillors are to vote on this matter Thursday week.